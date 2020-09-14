Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms
PUBLISHED: 12:13 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 14 September 2020
2020 Getty Images
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms.
The Holborn and St Pancras MP will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.
You may also want to watch:
The situation emerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’s office has alerted the broadcaster.
Mr Starmer shared a studio with host Nick Ferrari during the phone-in show.
A spokesman for Mr Starmer said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.
“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.