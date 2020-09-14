Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images 2020 Getty Images

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms.

The Holborn and St Pancras MP will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.

The situation emerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’s office has alerted the broadcaster.

Mr Starmer shared a studio with host Nick Ferrari during the phone-in show.

A spokesman for Mr Starmer said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”