MPs Keir Starmer and Catherine West receive Covid vaccine
- Credit: Catherine West/Keir Starmer
Local MPs Catherine West and Keir Starmer received their Covid jabs over the weekend (March 13/14).
The Labour leader and Holborn and St Pancras MP received his vaccine at the Francis Crick institute in King’s Cross.
The Hornsey and Wood Green MP was given her jab at Wightman Road Mosque in Hornsey as part of a pop-up vaccination clinic for the local community.
Mr Starmer said: “It has been such a difficult year and the vaccination programme is the light at the end of the tunnel.
“The vaccine is safe, effective and I urge everyone in our community to take it when it’s their turn.”
You may also want to watch:
Ms West tweeted: “Thank you @rustlehearn for vaccinating me at Wightman Road Mosque in Haringey today, and to all the team helping.
“Remember Hornsey and Wood Green - when you get the call, take your vaccine. It's free, safe, and effective.”
Most Read
- 1 Sarah Everard: North London women's safety vigil calls for change
- 2 Cellar 'adventure' unearths antique Crouch End creamery jug
- 3 Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill
- 4 'Unacceptable': Residents over 100 'thrown out' of Highgate care home
- 5 'A one-off': Tributes to Camden music shop owner Dot Fraser
- 6 Jack Straw's Castle: Car park housing plans set for planning inquiry
- 7 Belsize Village streatery set to reopen
- 8 Post-covid destinations: USA travel checklist
- 9 Highgate woodwork studio carves new start as social enterprise
- 10 Free Nazanin: West Hampstead mum appears in Iranian court for second trial
As of March 15, nearly 25 million people in the UK had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.