MPs Keir Starmer and Catherine West receive Covid vaccine

Published: 8:00 AM March 16, 2021

Catherine West (left) and Keir Starmer (right) being given the jab - Credit: Catherine West/Keir Starmer

Local MPs Catherine West and Keir Starmer received their Covid jabs over the weekend (March 13/14).

The Labour leader and Holborn and St Pancras MP received his vaccine at the Francis Crick institute in King’s Cross.

The Hornsey and Wood Green MP was given her jab at Wightman Road Mosque in Hornsey as part of a pop-up vaccination clinic for the local community.

Mr Starmer said: “It has been such a difficult year and the vaccination programme is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and I urge everyone in our community to take it when it’s their turn.”

Ms West tweeted: “Thank you @rustlehearn for vaccinating me at Wightman Road Mosque in Haringey today, and to all the team helping.

“Remember Hornsey and Wood Green - when you get the call, take your vaccine. It's free, safe, and effective.”

As of March 15, nearly 25 million people in the UK had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.