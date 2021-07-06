Keats House hosts Hampstead Summer Festival family garden party

Gallery

Published: 6:51 PM July 6, 2021

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Giant chess on the lawn with Camille, Justin and Vincent - Credit: Polly Hancock

Storytelling, art, birds of prey and giant chess all featured at Hampstead Summer Festival’s family garden party on Sunday (July 4).

The event at Keats House, organised by Keats Community Library, saw parents enjoy Pimm's on the lawn, and children a spot of cake.

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Ines making a wearable book at the art table - Credit: Polly Hancock

The family affair followed readings and acapella folk songs on Saturday (July 3) to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of British artist Edith Holden.

The Hampstead Summer Festival also hosted an art fair, organised by Hampstead School of Art, and a drawing and painting session on June 26.

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Children with entertainers Fairy Claire and Captain Kieran the pirate - Credit: Polly Hancock

A performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be held on July 11.

For more information visit http://www.hampsteadsummerfestival.com/

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Clara and Maia colouring in at the art table - Credit: Polly Hancock

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Local authors Ruth Craig and Suzanne Wylde read their latest books to children - Credit: Polly Hancock

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. Falconer Carly, with Dalmore the golden eagle, from Herring Green Farm, Bedfordshire. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Family Fun Day at Keats House as part of the Hampstead Summer Festival. The bird display included Vee, a seven-year-old vermiculated eagle owl - Credit: Polly Hancock