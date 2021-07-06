Gallery
Keats House hosts Hampstead Summer Festival family garden party
Published: 6:51 PM July 6, 2021
Storytelling, art, birds of prey and giant chess all featured at Hampstead Summer Festival’s family garden party on Sunday (July 4).
The event at Keats House, organised by Keats Community Library, saw parents enjoy Pimm's on the lawn, and children a spot of cake.
The family affair followed readings and acapella folk songs on Saturday (July 3) to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of British artist Edith Holden.
The Hampstead Summer Festival also hosted an art fair, organised by Hampstead School of Art, and a drawing and painting session on June 26.
A performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be held on July 11.
For more information visit http://www.hampsteadsummerfestival.com/
