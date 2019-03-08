Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing Cathy Burke in Muswell Hill in 2017.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Burke's house in Hill Road Cathy Burke's house in Hill Road

Kasim Lewis is accused of attacking 55-year-old Cathy at her house in Hill Road.

Ms Burke, a mother of one and retired civil servant, was found dead by police after concerned neighbours raised the alarm.

Lewis, of no fixed abode, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from jail wearing a grey sweatshirt.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Burke on a date between November 14 and 17 2017.

Judge Richard Marks QC remanded him into custody ahead of his three-week trial from July 15.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Lewis said: “Cheers. Have a good day.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.