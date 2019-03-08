Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 16 April 2019

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing Cathy Burke in Muswell Hill in 2017.

Cathy Burke's house in Hill RoadCathy Burke's house in Hill Road

Kasim Lewis is accused of attacking 55-year-old Cathy at her house in Hill Road.

Ms Burke, a mother of one and retired civil servant, was found dead by police after concerned neighbours raised the alarm.

Lewis, of no fixed abode, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from jail wearing a grey sweatshirt.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Burke on a date between November 14 and 17 2017.

Judge Richard Marks QC remanded him into custody ahead of his three-week trial from July 15.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Lewis said: “Cheers. Have a good day.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Madness star Suggs becomes new ambassador for Camden Music Trust

Suggs meets budding musicians at The Dublin Castle Picture: Justin Thomas.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Madness star Suggs becomes new ambassador for Camden Music Trust

Suggs meets budding musicians at The Dublin Castle Picture: Justin Thomas.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs squad ready for ‘tough period’ ahead

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler (left) and Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Guardiola hoping to see Etihad full for second leg with Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola arrives for the Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Premier League: Watford 0 Arsenal 1

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists