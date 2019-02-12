Search

Karl Marx memorial defaced AGAIN as vandals strike for second time in a month

PUBLISHED: 16:03 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 16 February 2019

Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery has been vandalised for the second time this month. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Karl Marx’s memorial at Highgate Cemetery has been desecrated for the second time this month after vandals daubed paint on it.

Vandals have daubed paint all over Karl Marx's grave in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate CemeteryVandals have daubed paint all over Karl Marx's grave in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Volunteers arrived on Saturday morning to see the marble tablet in front of the philosopher’s grave smashed and slogans in red paint all over the memorial.

The slogans include “memorial to bolshevik HOLOCAUST 1917 - 1953, 66,000,000 DEAD[sic],” on the front, with one side now bearing “Ideology of starving[sic],” and the other having “doctrine of hate.”

The back has also been damaged, with “architect of Genocide terror + oppression MASS MURDER[sic]” painted on it.

The cemetery’s tweeted: “Vandals back at Marx Memorial, Highgate Cemetery. Red paint this time, plus the marble tablet smashed up. Senseless. Stupid. Ignorant. Whatever you think about Marx’s legacy, this is not the way to make the point.”The damage marks the second time the memorial has been targeted this month. It was attacked during the first weekend of February, with someone chipping away at Marx’s name with a “metal implement,” according to cemetery director Ian Dungavell.

Speaking to the Ham&High at the time, he said repairing the damage from that attack could be more difficult than the work done after the 1970s bomb blast.

The memorial, at the cemetery in Swain’s Lane, was unveiled in 1956.

Highgate Cemetery has been approached for comment.

