Kamal Hussain jailed for 15 years for fatal stabbing of Zahir Visiter in St John's Wood

Kamal Hussain, 22 (06.05.97) of Sutherland Avenue, Maida Vale was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, October 25. Picture: Met Police Archant

The father of fatal stab victim Zahir Visiter has urged the youth of Britain to lay down their weapons and "end the hate and savagery on our streets".

Zahir Visiter... knife death victim stabbed four times by the Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police Zahir Visiter... knife death victim stabbed four times by the Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police

Bereaved father Leo Visiter spoke as Kamal Hussain, 22, of Sutherland Avenue, Maida Vale was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (December 10) to 15 years in prison.

He will serve a minimum of two thirds of his sentence behind bars, with a further two years to be on licence.

Hussain was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Vister on October 25.

The 25-year-old Chechen music producer was stabbed to death in Cunningham Place, at about 6.15pm on March 28.

The court heard that the four stab wounds - two to the chest, one to the arm and one in Mr Visiter's back - had been inflicted with "substantial force". He was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

Zahir left his home a few minutes before the stabbing, telling his family he was going to a meeting nearby in order to hand over some money. He left the flat with about £280 in cash.

In a personal impact statement, his father said: "The impact of this crime is chaos and true heartbreak. The pain is immeasurable. It has destabilised what was a happy and contented family unit.

"Not a day passes without the dreadful memory of that fateful day when my son was so cruelly taken away from us.

"I would like to believe that cases such as these serve as a reason why knife crime should be taken extremely seriously by the youth of today. I am sure there are many young people and their parents who are worried, but sadly it does not seem to make much difference to the rising incidents of such crimes.

"No words can convey the agony I am going through. No words are adequate to convey how much Zahir's lifelong friends are suffering. Their young lives have also been gravely affected. Some of them and also myself are even suffering post traumatic stress disorder, which could take months, or even years to resolve.

"Our immediate community has been shaken to its foundations. It engenders fear for all, fear for themselves, fear for our young people and their safety on our streets. This is the harsh reality of today's society right across Britain.

"What a sad state of affairs that good children consider arming themselves for their own defence and safety.

"I think of this country as my home but now I do not feel as secure. My only comfort is that some truly good people still exist in this world.

"I know many faith leaders from within the community who I would like to thank for their assistance and support. Leaders of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith have counselled me and prayed for me. I live my life with hope of a better future, filled with peace in the years ahead.

"To the youth of Britain, I ask you, for the love of God and country, put down your weapons. End this futile battle and these crimes of hate and savagery. Remember: you are a son, a brother, a grandson and a future father."

Hussain had previously admitted stabbing Mr Visiter, telling the court: "I did kill him but I didn't intend to kill him."