'The euphoria felt like the summer of love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

Gallery

Published: 3:12 PM July 25, 2021

Groove Armada, The Coral, Reginald D Hunter, Norman Jay and Phil Wang were among the acts on stage at the first London festival since Covid restrictions lifted.

More than 10,000 visited Alexandra Palace and its park for the sold-out Kaleidoscope on Saturday (July 24).

It was a reduced crowd at the venue, which can hold 25,000, and visitors were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine and The Coral took to the main stage ahead of headliners Groove Armada, who provided a string dancefloor smashes and a laser light show.

The music has returned - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang and Irvine Welsh were the names on the Fringe stage, while Matt Jam Lamont and Norman Jay MBE brought the party to the Cloud 10 dance area.

Festival director Simon Fell said: “It’s hard to put into words how it feels to see the return of live music and crowds after 18 long months.

"We wanted to offer a summer festival experience that people have been missing out on in recent times, and we were delighted to do just that.

"The smiles, the energy and the euphoria felt like the summer of love.

"A truly magical moment that will live in the minds of everyone who came, who played and who worked at this historical event.

“We put a lot of work into ensuring the Festival was as safe as possible too, so that people could not only have fun, but feel comfortable while doing so.

"We’ve plenty more planned up here at Ally Pally, so we hope Kaleidoscope is just the start and that our industry, which is so loved and supports so many, is ready to get moving again.”

Alexandra Palace has a number of events coming up this year, beginning with The Gruffalo Live On Stage from July 30 to August 29.

Acts appearing from September include John Grant, Miriam Margolyes, Simon Amstell, Fontaines DC, Bauhaus, Suede and Sam Fender.

Visit www.alexandrapalace.com for listings and ticket information.





Saint Saviour with Groove Armada - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Reginald D Hunter on the Fringe Stage - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Groove Armada's light show - Credit: LLoyd Winters

The main stage with Ally Pally's famous views in the background - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Sam Sam Bubbleman at the Kaleidoscope's playground - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Families enjoying the main stage - Credit: LLoyd Winters

On the slopes of Ally Pally - Credit: Lloyd Winter

A festival with a view - Credit: Lloyd Winter

On stage with The Coral - Credit: Lloyd Winter

The party's started - Credit: Lloyd Winters