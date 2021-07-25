Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

'The euphoria felt like the summer of love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 3:12 PM July 25, 2021   
Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Headliners Groove Armada - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Groove Armada, The Coral, Reginald D Hunter, Norman Jay and Phil Wang were among the acts on stage at the first London festival since Covid restrictions lifted.

More than 10,000 visited Alexandra Palace and its park for the sold-out Kaleidoscope on Saturday (July 24).

It was a reduced crowd at the venue, which can hold 25,000, and visitors were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine and The Coral took to the main stage ahead of headliners Groove Armada, who provided a string dancefloor smashes and a laser light show.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

The music has returned - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang and Irvine Welsh were the names on the Fringe stage, while Matt Jam Lamont and Norman Jay MBE brought the party to the Cloud 10 dance area.

You may also want to watch:

Festival director Simon Fell said: “It’s hard to put into words how it feels to see the return of live music and crowds after 18 long months.

"We wanted to offer a summer festival experience that people have been missing out on in recent times, and we were delighted to do just that.

Most Read

  1. 1 £5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home
  2. 2 See inside the new superhero kids' clothing store with indoor bike ramps
  3. 3 'Cash cows': Leaseholders fight for clarity and better value over 'huge bills'
  1. 4 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  2. 5 Nancy Jirira wins Fortune Green by-election, holding on to Lib Dem council seat
  3. 6 Teenager's artwork reimagines grandfather's class photo
  4. 7 Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper
  5. 8 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  6. 9 Highgate's assassin: the student hostel where a murder was planned
  7. 10 Modern murder mysteries set in the heart of Hampstead

"The smiles, the energy and the euphoria felt like the summer of love.

"A truly magical moment that will live in the minds of everyone who came, who played and who worked at this historical event. 

“We put a lot of work into ensuring the Festival was as safe as possible too, so that people could not only have fun, but feel comfortable while doing so.

"We’ve plenty more planned up here at Ally Pally, so we hope Kaleidoscope is just the start and that our industry, which is so loved and supports so many, is ready to get moving again.”

Alexandra Palace has a number of events coming up this year, beginning with The Gruffalo Live On Stage from July 30 to August 29.

Acts appearing from September include John Grant, Miriam Margolyes, Simon Amstell, Fontaines DC, Bauhaus, Suede and Sam Fender.

Visit www.alexandrapalace.com for listings and ticket information.


Saint Saviour with Groove Armada at the 2021 Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Saint Saviour with Groove Armada - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Reginald D Hunter on the Fringe Stage at Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 Alexandra Palace

Reginald D Hunter on the Fringe Stage - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Groove Armada's light show - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

The main stage with Ally Pally's famous views in the background - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Sam Sam Bubbleman at the Playground, Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 Alexandra Palace Photo LLoyd Winters

Sam Sam Bubbleman at the Kaleidoscope's playground - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Families enjoying the main stage - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

On the slopes of Ally Pally - Credit: Lloyd Winter

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

A festival with a view - Credit: Lloyd Winter

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

On stage with The Coral - Credit: Lloyd Winter

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

The party's started - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

The Cloud 10 dancefloor - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Music
Alexandra Palace
Haringey News
Muswell Hill News
Crouch End News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Kaushika Amin

Haringey Council

Probe into £23m property deal is like 'a vendetta', says ex-deputy leader

Charles Thomson

person
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
An information sign outside Wembley station gives direction to the NHS Covid Vaccine Centre at the O

Coronavirus

Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Ham&High reporter

Logo Icon
Heath Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Planning and Development | Opinion

'What was a Hampstead shop could become a home as locals are sidelined'

Janine Griffis, Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus