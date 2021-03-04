Hampstead schoolboy's £1,500 NHS 'bake and create' fundraiser
- Credit: Eddie Hanson
Kaleb Hanson is only 9, but he's been inspiring his friends - and schoolchildren across Hampstead and beyond - to fundraise for the NHS as part of a baking campaign.
Kaleb, a pupil at St Eugene De Mazenod Primary, has raised £1,175 for NHS Charities Together with a "bake and create" campaign.
His dad Eddie told this newspaper: "We are extremely proud, just simply watching Kaleb bringing the community together while raising funds for the NHS."
Eddie said Kaleb had arranged and chaired a zoom meeting with his classmates, and encouraged them to help by baking, drawing, or even building with Lego to show love for the NHS.
He said Kaleb had been especially pleased to inspire pupils at Swiss Cottage Primary - who he's never met - to pitch in.
You may also want to watch:
Eddie added: "It was incredible that not only is Kaleb raising money for our NHS heroes, but he is also bringing the community together!"
To add to Kaleb's fundraising total, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bigbakeandcreate4nhs
Most Read
- 1 Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood
- 2 First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test
- 3 Covid-19 surge testing in East Finchley after South African variant appears
- 4 Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths
- 5 'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
- 6 Cedric could be the answer for Arsenal to get the best out of Nicolas Pepe
- 7 Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona speculation due to being 'happy' at Arsenal
- 8 Leila Roy tributes: 'We will miss her energy and her big heart'
- 9 Highgate's Victorian 'pineapple' railings repaired and restored.
- 10 Hampstead Heath ponds: Price for discounted swimming sees sharp rise