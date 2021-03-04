Hampstead schoolboy's £1,500 NHS 'bake and create' fundraiser

Published: 10:25 AM March 4, 2021

Kaleb Hanson has been encouraging his friends to help him raise money for NHS charities. - Credit: Eddie Hanson

Kaleb Hanson is only 9, but he's been inspiring his friends - and schoolchildren across Hampstead and beyond - to fundraise for the NHS as part of a baking campaign.

Kaleb, a pupil at St Eugene De Mazenod Primary, has raised £1,175 for NHS Charities Together with a "bake and create" campaign.

His dad Eddie told this newspaper: "We are extremely proud, just simply watching Kaleb bringing the community together while raising funds for the NHS."

Eddie said Kaleb had arranged and chaired a zoom meeting with his classmates, and encouraged them to help by baking, drawing, or even building with Lego to show love for the NHS.

He said Kaleb had been especially pleased to inspire pupils at Swiss Cottage Primary - who he's never met - to pitch in.

Kaleb's friend Ruby Creen jumped to get involved in his NHS fundraiser with a huge cake. - Credit: Creen family

You may also want to watch:

Eddie added: "It was incredible that not only is Kaleb raising money for our NHS heroes, but he is also bringing the community together!"

To add to Kaleb's fundraising total, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bigbakeandcreate4nhs