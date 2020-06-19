JW3: Finchley Road community centre transforms into socially-distanced blood donation centre and continues to support vulnerable

The JW3 community centre in Finchley Road was transformed on Sunday June 13 – to support the NHS and the battle against coronavirus, it became a pop-up blood donation centre.

With 125 people coming from around north London to donate much-needed blood while still observing social distancing, enough blood was collected to save 187 lives.

The event was to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, and also forms part of the work being done at the Jewish community centre to support locals during the pandemic.

JW3 has delivered more than 11,000 meals to needy families during the coronavirus crisis.

Raymond Simonson, JW3’s chief exec added, “From the moment we announced that JW3 would mark World Blood Donor day by setting up as a NHS Blood Donor Centre, the response from the local and Jewish community was overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who came down to give blood yesterday and special thanks to all the incredible NHS staff and JW3 volunteers who made the day possible.”

A week earlier JW3 held a free Black Lives Matter event on Zoom featuring David Lammy MP and journalist Nadine Batchelor-Hunt, which was attended by over 3,200 people.