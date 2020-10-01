JW3 hosts international musical theatre to socially distanced crowd
PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 October 2020
Jewish Community Centre London (JW3) hosted a “hybrid” night of international musical theatre last week to a socially-distanced crowd.
The event was streamed online to a global audience with on-stage singers and musicians joined in real-time by performers from across the Atlantic including in New York and Toronto.
Adam Lensman, from ALP Musicals, which partnered JW3 for the show on September 24, said: “There isn’t just the old way for doing theatre, or nothing. There is something else.
“We are trying with all our heart and might to see another way.”
JW3’s director of programming Rachel Grunwald said: “Many people know about the immense Jewish contribution to the history of musical theatre. Tonight, we got a glimpse of the contributions of the future.”
Performers on the night included Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-writers of hit show Come From Away, and Canadian songwriter Ben Caplan.
To rewatch the event click here.
