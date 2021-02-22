Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

From Golden Balls to chestnuts on Hampstead Heath

Logo Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:00 AM February 22, 2021   
Gus Bodur at his hot chesnut stand outside Parliament Hill cafe

Gus Bodur at his hot chesnut stand outside Parliament Hill Cafe - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hampstead Heath chestnut man who owns the TV trademark "Golden Balls" is calling for “justice” eight years after he defeated the organisers of an international football award at Europe’s highest court.

Gus Bodur, 57, last month launched a Twitter campaign for compensation after defeating representatives of the Ballon d’Or trophy in the European Court of Justice in 2013.

Gus said the lives of he and his wife, Inez, have been “held back” since the battle began in 2008.

“We have really suffered. I know other people have suffered as well, but the days we’ve gone without. Our two young kids have really gone through it,” Gus said.

“My wife is not the same as she was. The stress of it is unbelievable. Mentally, it’s been a struggle.”

Gus and Inez registered their Golden Balls brand in 2001 before opening a sports shop on West End Lane, West Hampstead the following year.

Inez and Gus Bodur with Golden Balls products in 2009 outside the West Hampstead store they were for

Inez and Gus Bodur with Golden Balls products in 2009 outside the West Hampstead store they were forced to close. Picture: Polly Hancock. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The couple struck gold in 2007, licensing the trademark to a TV production company and expecting a windfall - only to be taken to a European trademark court by the owners of the Ballon d’Or in 2008.

The European Court of Justice became involved, ruling in Gus and Inez’s favour in 2013, and despite appeals afterwards, the couple still own the trademark.

Most Read

  1. 1 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: 'No news is bad news' ahead of end of sentence
  2. 2 Morrisons opens replacement store in Chalk Farm
  3. 3 Pep full of praise for Arteta after City beat Arsenal
  1. 4 West Hampstead flat owners face £100k bills for flammable cladding
  2. 5 Before and after: The lost pubs around Hampstead and Highgate
  3. 6 Hampstead Garden Suburb: Four arrests after police find gun
  4. 7 Kentish Town stabbing: Victim named and man charged with murder
  5. 8 Firearms charges after Hampstead Garden Suburb vehicle stop
  6. 9 Photographer, 77, captures weekly visits from delivery riders
  7. 10 No crisis at Tottenham claims Mourinho

But the couple’s court costs led to the closure of their West Hampstead shop in 2010. The game show was also cancelled after six series in 2009 when, according to Gus, the show was going to go global, having been piloted in Argentina.

To earn a living, Gus now sells chestnuts in Westfield, Stratford, but took up residence outside Parliament Hill Café this winter as the shopping centre was closed. He sells ice cream on the Heath in the summer.

He said: “I did chestnuts as a young lad, but everyone has great ideas and dreams, and mine was to open up a sports café like Hard Rock or Planet Hollywood.

“All our visions have stopped now. We’ve just been held back so much.”

The Ham&High approached the organisers of the Ballon d’Or for comment but received no reply.

West Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate Road in Kentish Town.

Crime

Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man killed

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Heath Street and Hampstead High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Permitted development plans 'disastrous', says Hampstead forum

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The proposed new kiosk (left). Creperie owner Edward de Mesquita and TV chef Ainsley Harriott (right)

'I want to leave it to Hampstead': New kiosk to continue creperie legacy

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A 12-month trial of the same scheme is being proposed

Camden Council

Haverstock Hill cycle lanes scheme returns - and goes to consultation

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus