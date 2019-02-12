Search

Juliet Stevenson: Highgate actress keen for community support at refugee fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 February 2019

Juliet Stevenson in 2013. Picture: Ian West/PA

Juliet Stevenson in 2013. Picture: Ian West/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Highgate actress Juliet Stevenson will be treading the boards this Friday in a special gig to raise vital funds for a charity helping young refugees.

Juliet, who is patron of the charity Young Roots, is performing along with fellow actor Samuel West and classical musician Lucy Parham at Highgate School.

The show combines the music written by doomed lovers Robert and Clara Schumann with readings from their romantic letters to one another.

Juliet told the Ham&High: “The charity is really inspiring. They do great work with young people who have nowhere to go.

“The refugee crisis is still going on, but with everything else that’s happening, there’s not the space for it in the news perhaps.

“I think there are lots of people around who really do care, and we would love them to come along.”

Tickets, for a 7pm start are £40, or £15 for under 25s.

Find out more by searching ‘Beloved Clara’ on Eventbrite.co.uk.

