Muswell Hill councillor Julia Ogiehor in bid to become Camberwell and Peckham MP

PUBLISHED: 11:19 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 27 September 2019

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Muswell Hill councillor Julia Ogiehor is set to stand for the Liberal Democrats in Camberwell and Peckham at the next election.

The 32-year-old faces an uphill struggle to win the seat from incumbent Harriet Harman, who has been in the commons for 37 years. Ms Harman is one of the MPs who has thrown their hat in the ring to become next speaker of the House of Commons.

Cllr Ogiehor grew up in the area and still has family in the constituency. Outside of Haringey Council she works for Luisa Porritt MEP

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the area where I grew up. I am standing because London needs more MPs who are clearly committed to stopping Brexit and the Lib Dems are the biggest and strongest remain party.

"I will also challenge the government to invest in our young people, tackle rising violent crime and counter the threat of climate change."

