Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Julia Donaldson: Hampstead writer gives children at Keats Community Library exclusive preview of new book

PUBLISHED: 11:35 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 06 August 2019

Julia Donaldson at Keats Community Library. Picture: Keats Community Library

Julia Donaldson at Keats Community Library. Picture: Keats Community Library

Archant

Celebrated children's author Julia Donaldson had Hampstead's children on tenterhooks as she read from her yet-to-be-released new book the Smeds and the Smoos.

The former Children's Laureate - who was born and brought up in Hamsptead and attended New End School - dropped by the Keats Community Library (KCL) for an hour or two on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

The Gruffalo writer had been back in north London with the BBC to film a programme focusing on her revisiting childhood haunts, including Hampstead Heath.

In talking to children at the library, she reminisced shared memories about her own visits to the KCL, and the role it played in inspiring her to write.

Steven Bobasch, one of the library's trustees, said "We were thrilled to offer our young readers the chance to meet their idol. They were so happy to met her and ask questions about their favourite characters.

"Who knows? Maybe the next "Julia Donaldson" was in the audience!"

Most Read

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

LGBTQ+ education: Haringey ‘won’t stand’ for protests outside of borough’s schools

Haringey councillors and staff march through the streets in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Picture: Haringey Council

Julia Donaldson: Hampstead writer gives children at Keats Community Library exclusive preview of new book

Julia Donaldson at Keats Community Library. Picture: Keats Community Library

Most Read

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

LGBTQ+ education: Haringey ‘won’t stand’ for protests outside of borough’s schools

Haringey councillors and staff march through the streets in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Picture: Haringey Council

Julia Donaldson: Hampstead writer gives children at Keats Community Library exclusive preview of new book

Julia Donaldson at Keats Community Library. Picture: Keats Community Library

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Koscielny makes Arsenal exit to join Bordeaux

Laurent Koscielny has left Arsenal to join Bordeaux. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Dias unable to inspire Highgate to success

Sandum Dias batting for Highgate against Winchmore Hill (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lloris says players must make new stadium ‘special’

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is congratulated by Toby Alderweireld (left) after saving a penalty from Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (not pictured) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Koscielny and Jenkinson set for Arsenal exits as transfer deadline looms

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson. Picture: PA

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists