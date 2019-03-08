Julia Donaldson: Hampstead writer gives children at Keats Community Library exclusive preview of new book

Celebrated children's author Julia Donaldson had Hampstead's children on tenterhooks as she read from her yet-to-be-released new book the Smeds and the Smoos.

The former Children's Laureate - who was born and brought up in Hamsptead and attended New End School - dropped by the Keats Community Library (KCL) for an hour or two on Monday.

The Gruffalo writer had been back in north London with the BBC to film a programme focusing on her revisiting childhood haunts, including Hampstead Heath.

In talking to children at the library, she reminisced shared memories about her own visits to the KCL, and the role it played in inspiring her to write.

Steven Bobasch, one of the library's trustees, said "We were thrilled to offer our young readers the chance to meet their idol. They were so happy to met her and ask questions about their favourite characters.

"Who knows? Maybe the next "Julia Donaldson" was in the audience!"