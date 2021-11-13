Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath - Credit: Christina Efthimiou/Polly Hancock

A court hearing after a challenge was brought against charges to swim at Hampstead Heath has been adjourned due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Christina Efthimiou, who is a member of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association (KLPA), applied for a judicial review of the decision to make fees at the swimming ponds mandatory.

Ms Efthimiou argues that the imposition of fees by the City of London Corporation breaches the Equality Act and is indirectly discriminatory towards disabled people. She says a £75.97 for a 12-month concessionary ticket is not affordable for disabled people on benefits.

The case was due to be heard in the High Court on November 9 and 10, but has been adjourned.

The City of London Corporation is contesting the legal action and denies the charges are unlawful or discriminatory.

A spokesperson for KLPA said it is likely the case will be listed early in the New Year.

A spokesperson said: "This does not affect the merits of the case brought by Christina Efthimiou, and supported by the KLPA, and we are awaiting a new hearing date."

CoLC confirmed the hearing has been adjourned.