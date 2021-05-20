Judi Dench backs Swiss Cottage drama school Covid-19 fundraiser
- Credit: PA
The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama has raised more than £26,000 to support students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Swiss Cottage drama school held an online gala featuring students, graduates and alumni including Riz Ahmed, Judi Dench, Sonia Friedman, Michael Grandage, Jason Isaacs and Catherine Tate.
The event was broadcast on Sunday (May 16) and can be viewed online until June 16.
Dame Judi Dench DBE said: "Central School has been a huge part of my life.
“My brother Jeffery was there, and I kind of caught the bug of Central from him; then [my daughter] Finty went there, too. So it’s played a really important part, and we love it dearly.”
Actor Riz Ahmed said: "More than ever, we need stories. Stories to remind us that there is no us and them, there’s just us.
“And these students you’re about to see are the storytellers of tomorrow.”
To watch the online gala and to donate to the Keep Creating fundraiser visit https://www.cssd.ac.uk/gala
Most Read
- 1 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
- 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
- 3 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
- 4 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
- 5 Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden
- 6 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
- 7 Remembering Myra Schehtman: A hero of Camden's libraries
- 8 Harry Kane was not bidding farewell to fans with his lap of honour
- 9 'Delighted and sad' Andrew Thornton sells up at Budgens in Belsize
- 10 Haringey must continue its focus on housing, poverty and the climate