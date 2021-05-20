Judi Dench backs Swiss Cottage drama school Covid-19 fundraiser

Published: 5:15 PM May 20, 2021

Judi Dench has backed The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama's Covid-19 fundraiser. - Credit: PA

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama has raised more than £26,000 to support students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss Cottage drama school held an online gala featuring students, graduates and alumni including Riz Ahmed, Judi Dench, Sonia Friedman, Michael Grandage, Jason Isaacs and Catherine Tate.

The event was broadcast on Sunday (May 16) and can be viewed online until June 16.

Dame Judi Dench DBE said: "Central School has been a huge part of my life.

“My brother Jeffery was there, and I kind of caught the bug of Central from him; then [my daughter] Finty went there, too. So it’s played a really important part, and we love it dearly.”

Actor Riz Ahmed said: "More than ever, we need stories. Stories to remind us that there is no us and them, there’s just us.

Montage including the school's alumnus Sir Tony Robinson - Credit: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

“And these students you’re about to see are the storytellers of tomorrow.”

To watch the online gala and to donate to the Keep Creating fundraiser visit https://www.cssd.ac.uk/gala