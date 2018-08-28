Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

No right turn ‘Scrooge’: Ex-judge furious over Christmas Day penalty notice

PUBLISHED: 11:53 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 01 February 2019

The no right turn sign which caught Barrington Black out on Christmas Day. Picture: Barrington Black

The no right turn sign which caught Barrington Black out on Christmas Day. Picture: Barrington Black

A retired judge from Hampstead is furious after being caught out by a no right turn enforcement camera on Christmas Day.

Barrington Black, who most recently served as a supreme court judge in Gibraltar, said he was “livid” at being hit by the penalty notice, but paid £60 to avoid it being doubled by the “Scrooge” council.

He told the Ham&High: “It’s ridiculous, Christmas Day’s a bank holiday and the buses don’t even run!”

Barrington was driving home at around 7pm and turned off the Finchley Road down Briardale Gardens.

This junction is subject to a no right turn regulation each weekday Monday to Friday between 6am and 10.30am and 3pm and 8.30pm.

Barnet Council, who enforce the rule treated the matter the same as if it were not Christmas Day.

A spokesperson said: “While traffic may be lighter during some periods, the signage clearly states the times during which these restrictions are in operation, and motorists are required to adhere to these. Any driver wishing to challenge or appeal a penalty charge notice can do so by writing to the council.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

School run campaigners surrounded by traffic in NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

#includeImage($article, 225)

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

#includeImage($article, 225)

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘Amazing’ Son hailed by Pochettino despite Asian Cup disappointment

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (left) and Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Wingate look to build at Leatherhead after finally getting foundation

Wingate's Sean Cronin fires home from the penalty spot (pic Martin Addison)

EXCLUSIVE Ray Parlour previews Arsenal v Manchester City saying: It would be a ‘shock’ if Unai Emery’s side won at the Etihad

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

No right turn ‘Scrooge’: Ex-judge furious over Christmas Day penalty notice

The no right turn sign which caught Barrington Black out on Christmas Day. Picture: Barrington Black

Muswell Hill’s London gymnastics school feeling the effects of Brexit as recruitment problems hit home

Jessica Shenton. Picture: London Academy of Gymnastics and Dance
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists