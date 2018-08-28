No right turn ‘Scrooge’: Ex-judge furious over Christmas Day penalty notice

The no right turn sign which caught Barrington Black out on Christmas Day. Picture: Barrington Black

A retired judge from Hampstead is furious after being caught out by a no right turn enforcement camera on Christmas Day.

Barrington Black, who most recently served as a supreme court judge in Gibraltar, said he was “livid” at being hit by the penalty notice, but paid £60 to avoid it being doubled by the “Scrooge” council.

He told the Ham&High: “It’s ridiculous, Christmas Day’s a bank holiday and the buses don’t even run!”

Barrington was driving home at around 7pm and turned off the Finchley Road down Briardale Gardens.

This junction is subject to a no right turn regulation each weekday Monday to Friday between 6am and 10.30am and 3pm and 8.30pm.

Barnet Council, who enforce the rule treated the matter the same as if it were not Christmas Day.

A spokesperson said: “While traffic may be lighter during some periods, the signage clearly states the times during which these restrictions are in operation, and motorists are required to adhere to these. Any driver wishing to challenge or appeal a penalty charge notice can do so by writing to the council.”