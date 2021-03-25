TV's Judge Rinder 'sad' for thieves who mugged him in Finchley Road

Published: 1:33 PM March 25, 2021

Robert 'Judge' Rinder, who was mugged in Finchley Road. - Credit: PA

TV personality Robert Rinder has said he feels an “overwhelming sense of sadness” for a group of thieves on bikes who mugged him in Finchley Road.

The barrister and TV judge said he had his phone “grabbed” from his hand on Wednesday evening at the junction of Finchley Road and Canfield Gardens.

On Thursday he tweeted: “After the rage, I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness for these boys because I’ve seen where their path leads.

“In the meantime we need to champion, train & fully resource our brave police officers – who come from EVERY background – to work with ALL communities to protect us.”

On Wednesday Rinder said the thieves, who were wearing balaclavas, “laughed as I shouted to drop it”.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m in shock but am insured & privileged,” he added.

“Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward).”

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating a report of a theft at around 8.40pm on Wednesday in Finchley Road.

A statement said: “Three males dressed in black approached the victim and took his mobile phone. Inquiries are ongoing. No arrests at this early stage.”