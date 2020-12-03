Shop local this Christmas with Haringey’s new business directory

Published: 2:45 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

In years to come, we’ll look back on this forthcoming month as the “Covid Christmas”.

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor reminds residents to shop local. Picture: Sam Volpe - Credit: Archant

Whether we celebrate Christmas, or Hanukkah, or have just celebrated Diwali, it won’t have been with the number of friends and family that we’re used to, or with the same “joie de vivre”.

This festive period comes at the end of a challenging year. Covid-19 is a disease that is endemic in our community, that is easily caught, easily transmitted, and continues to kill people everyday.

As we come out from the second national lockdown, I have real concerns that if we let our guard down leading up to and during this festive period that there could be two significant consequences. We may fall foul of the government’s five tests and then be moved into a higher level of Covid restrictions, or that the new year will start off with another spike in cases. Either way, we must continue to take responsibility for restricting the transmission of this virus.

Lockdown has put town centres under huge pressure. I know people value their local high street, but supporting local businesses requires actions, not just words. Our local businesses are up against the scale and power of national and international online sellers, that’s why Haringey Council have launched our Live.Shop.Local campaign, to encourage residents to support their local shops. More details at haringey.gov.uk/live-shop-local

I know people are getting used to the convenience of online shopping. Many local businesses have increased their online presence and many others are offering gift cards. So, we are also launching a digital directory of our local businesses. Residents can now shop locally and safely from the comfort of their sofa. The directory can be found at haringeybusinessdirectory.co.uk

Local business owners who want to be included should contact business@haringey.gov.uk

Finally, we must thank our NHS heroes, emergency services and key workers, who will be working hard to keep us safe, and let us remember that the gift of giving is more than just a physical item; a conversation can go a long way for someone who may be lonely.

Think of your neighbours, send them a card. Give them a call. Knock on their door for a socially distant chat.

If you will shortly be celebrating Hanukkah or Christmas, I wish you well. Season’s Greetings to all, have a restful holiday and a Happy (post Covid?) New Year.