New chief exec for hospital-supporting Royal Free Charity

PUBLISHED: 18:11 30 July 2020

Jon Spiers, incoming chief exec of the Royal Free Charity. Picture: Royal Free Charity

Jon Spiers, incoming chief exec of the Royal Free Charity. Picture: Royal Free Charity

Archant

The charity which supports the Royal Free Hospital – and which has been running an urgent campaign supporting it during the coronavirus pandemic – has announced it will soon have a new chief executive.

The Royal Free Charity will be headed up by Jon Spiers from October.

Jon takes over at the charity, which also helps staff at the other hospitals and facilities within the Royal Free London NHS Trust, having previously worked at Cancer Research UK and austism charity Autistica.

Jon said he was looking forward to working “ever more closely” with the hospital trust to help “support high-impact projects”. He added: “The potential is enormous and I look forward to harnessing the passion that comes through so strongly from everyone involved in the charity, to help drive the organisation forward so that we can help staff, patients and our communities to thrive.”

Caroline Clarke, chief exec of the Royal Free Trust, said she was “delighted” to welcome Jon to the role.

