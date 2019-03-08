Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London Andrew Prod Photography

Wondering what charity events are coming up? If you would like to experience some of the best buildings, monuments and famous landmarks London sightseeing has to offer, as well as get involved with a good cause that serves the north London community, the Big Fun Walk on Sunday May 5 ticks all boxes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fun walk is an opportunity to take in the best of London's sightseeing and raise money for a good cause The fun walk is an opportunity to take in the best of London's sightseeing and raise money for a good cause

What is the Big Fun Walk?

What started over 20 years ago as an idea conceived by North London Hospice’s North-West support group, has now become the organisation’s flagship fundraising event of the year. It takes fundraisers through some of central London’s essential sightseeing and finishes off with celebrations. North London Hospice directs the raised funds into patient care.

How long is the walk and what landmarks, parks and buildings will I see?

The charity walk raises money for North London Hospice and takes fundraisers through many parks in central London The charity walk raises money for North London Hospice and takes fundraisers through many parks in central London

On top of raising funds for charity, the Big Fun Walk is an opportunity to see how green and beautiful London is. The 8.5 mile amble takes fundraisers through the best parks in London as well as past some of the capital’s most iconic sights.

Beginning in East Finchley, it takes fundraisers through Cherry Tree Woods, through Highgate Wood, along Highgate Village and into Hampstead Heath, where there are plenty of opportunities to get a good view of the city and a photo opportunity or two. The route then leads to Camden, along the canal tow path to Regent’s Park, through Hyde Park and finishing at Westminster. Walkers will be able to see Marble Arch, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Victoria Monument, as well as the London Central Mosque.

Who can get involved?

North London Hospice relies on the charity event for yearly fundraising North London Hospice relies on the charity event for yearly fundraising

Many people enter the charity event in memory of, or in comradery with, a loved one who has received or is receiving hospice care through North London Hospice. Members of the north London and hospice communities also walk for the cause. The trail is designed to be accessible, so children can participate. The path is suitable for pushchairs, buggies, electric buggies, and people who use a wheelchair can join in on a slightly modified route. Visually disabled people regularly take part, and guide dogs, as well as pet pooches are also welcome. Everyone, including dogs, are awarded a medal on completion.

How do charity walks raise money?

Many organisations often rely on charity walks and events for a large portion of their fundraising, so fun walks really are worth the effort. In North London Hospice’s instance, the organisation must find at least £7,000,000 each year, as NHS funds only account for a third of their annual operational costs. The Big Fun Walk is an essential part of the hospice’s fundraising plan, and raised £147,310 in 2018. To raise money, each walker must plede a minimum of £25 each. Many individuals and teams set up JustGiving pages so friends, family and colleagues can support them as well. Companies also donate to charity events. The Soho Sandwich Company, Rogers Removals and Coca Cola Company support this charity fundraising event.

Many people who raise money in this charity event have known someone who recieved hospice care Many people who raise money in this charity event have known someone who recieved hospice care

What is North London Hospice?

The hospice provides patient care through many programmes and services for people living with terminal illnesses, as well as those living with degenerative conditions. Hospice care and facilities are in addition to any treatments patients receive for their condition or illness to ensure people can live the best they can, or to die with dignity. These cover medical and health services, which include over 40 community nurses who work in homes, spiritual and pastoral care and wellness programmes.

North London Hospice’s care also provides support for the family, friends and carers of patients. This includes bereavement counselling, which family members can use for up to 14 months after a loved one dies, as well as more informal sessions such as the Walk and Talk, where people have the opportunity to chat about their experience with people who have been through something similar.

The Big Fun Walk raises money for hospice care The Big Fun Walk raises money for hospice care

The hospice is for everyone and welcomes people from all walks of life, and from all faiths or none.

North London Hospice’s Big Fun Walk takes place on Sunday May 5. For more information on how to take part, to make a charitable donation, or to register, visit bigfunwalk.co.uk or call 020 8446 2288.