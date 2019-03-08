Search

Famed Primrose Hill horse racing pundit John McCririck dies aged 79

PUBLISHED: 11:15 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 05 July 2019

John McCririck during the campaign to save The Engineer pub, in Primrose Hill. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Primrose Hill local and one of Britain's best-known horse racing pundits John McCririck has died aged 79.

The former journalist, who started his career at the Sporting Life, became a main-stay of Channel 4's racing coverage with his distinctive sideburns, deerstalker hat and cigars becoming a regular part of his on-screen persona.

In later years he went on to take part in a variety of reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and Wife Swap.

Closer to home he had campaigned to save the Engineer pub in Gloucester Avenue, and had also campaigned with his wife Jenny, also known as "The Booby", against coaches idling their engines in Primrose Hill near where they lived.

He had also previously said he wanted his ashes to be scattered at the furlong post of the old Alexandra Park Racecourse near Alexandra Palace, which closed in 1970.

He is survived by Jenny, who he had been married to for 48 years.

