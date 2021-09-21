Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'I got Jimmy Greaves to sign a Beatles concert programme for my brother'

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:05 PM September 21, 2021   
Jimmy Greaves' autograph is the red scrawl between ‘Christmas Show’ and the Beatle’s photo.

Jimmy Greaves' autograph is the red scrawl between "Christmas Show" and the Beatle's photo on Maureen Preston's souvenir programme - Credit: Ken Pyne

"Can I have your autograph for my brother please?" said young Maureen Preston to footballer Jimmy Greaves.

It was 1963 and Maureen Preston had tickets for The Beatles' Christmas Show at the Finsbury Park Astoria.

Compered by Rolf Harris, stars of the day appearing included Cilla Black and The Barron Knights.  

The Beatles Christmas Show souvenir programme at the Finsbury Park Astoria in 1963

The Beatles Christmas Show souvenir programme at the Finsbury Park Astoria in 1963 - Credit: Ken Pyne

Maureen, 76, whose brother is Ham&High cartoonist Ken Pyne, was 18 at the time.

"I used to work at the Hearts of Oak Benefits Society and there was a girl there whose mum worked at the Astoria.

"I don''t think I'd have got the ticket otherwise," said the former Burghley School pupil, who lived in Southcote Road.

"I got to my seat in the stalls and Jimmy Greaves was sitting right in front of me. 

"I recognised him straight away. I knew Ken was a Spurs supporter and I asked him 'can I have your autograph for my brother please?', and he signed the programme.

"So Ken's got a Beatles programme with Jimmy Greaves' signature on it."

Footballer Jimmy Greaves of Tottenham Hotspur.

Footballer Jimmy Greaves of Tottenham Hotspur - Credit: PA

