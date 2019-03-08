Search

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter supports Sherriff Centre's anniversary auction

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 October 2019

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter with Sherriff Centre bosses Jane Edwards (L) and Steph Duell. Picture: Sherriff Centre

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter with Sherriff Centre bosses Jane Edwards (L) and Steph Duell. Picture: Sherriff Centre

Archant

West Hampstead's Sherriff Centre has roped in TV royalty to present a charity auction in aid of its fifth anniversary next month.

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter, who played butler Mr Carson in the long-running ITV drama and lives in West Hampstead with fellow actor Imelda Staunton, will be presenting a November 7 auction to raise money to boost the charity's debt advisory service.

It will be held at the centre itself, inside St James' Church in Sherriff Road.

You may also want to watch:

Jim said: "I am delighted to be able to support this local initiative.

"I'm really looking forward to hosting a wonderful night and encourage everyone to get to The Sherriff Centre for this worthwhile cause."

The event, sponsored by local estate agents Paramount Properties - and a number of anonymous donors - will see "an evening of relaxed music and entertainment".

This will include the auction, and complimentary drinks and canapes.

All money raised on the night will go towards the Sherriff Centre's Debt Advice Service. Doors open at 7, and the event starts at 7.30pm. To buy tickets, visit changeisgood.eventbrite.co.uk

