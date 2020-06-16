Search

Jewish community stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter at Hampstead Garden Suburb protest

PUBLISHED: 12:16 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 16 June 2020

From left to right: Burnt Oak councillor Sara Conway, Childs Hill councillor Anne Clarke, Liron Velleman and Jack Lubner of the Jewish Labour Movement. Picture: Emily Otvos

Emily Otvos

More than 150 British Jews protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

The protest was attended by families, politicians and religious leaders. Picture: Jaime AshworthThe protest was attended by families, politicians and religious leaders. Picture: Jaime Ashworth

Drivers honked in support as they passed the socially distanced demonstration at the busy junction of Market Place on the A1.

The protest was attended by families, politicians and religious leaders including Senior Masorti Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, Senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism Laura Janner-Klausner, and former Labour MP Luciana Berger.

Organisers Rebecca Moss and Rachel Rose said in a statement: “It is important in the Jewish community for us to stand up and show our support for Black Lives Matter and to stand in solidarity with Black British communities and with Black Jews in particular, as well as other Jews of colour.

“We are glad to have seen so many people from different backgrounds and of varying ages, and it’s important that many could attend their first protest in such a supportive atmosphere.

Picture: Jaime AshworthPicture: Jaime Ashworth

“This cannot be the end of the essential conversation and action in our communities and in British society at large.”

READ MORE: In Pictures: Black Lives Matter campaigners hold vigil on Hampstead Heath

READ MORE: Camden Council turns green in Grenfell Tower tribute on third anniversary of fire

Held on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, protesters held aloft signs in support of the survivors and families’ continued fight for justice.

Demonstrators’ placards referenced Jewish texts, ranging from Torah to Pirkei Avot and the Talmud.

Cllr Sara Conway (Lab, Burnt Oak) said: “Thanks to all the young Jewish organisers of the Black Lives Matter solidarity protest.

Picture: Jaime AshworthPicture: Jaime Ashworth

“It was great to stand with them against anti-black racism and to hear the support from so many passing drivers.

“I also welcome their calls for justice for those affected by the Grenfell fire and the Windrush scandal.”

Picture: Jaime AshworthPicture: Jaime Ashworth

Picture: Jaime AshworthPicture: Jaime Ashworth

Picture: Jaime AshworthPicture: Jaime Ashworth

Related articles

Drive 24