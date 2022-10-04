Marathon runners raise £35,000 for Jewish Care charity

Ten runners pounded the 26.2 mile marathon route to raise £35,000 for a charity which has care homes and a community centre in Golder's Green.

Team Jewish Care took part in the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to support vital work helping older people in the community.

The youngest runner, Ella Marchant, 23, raced with her friend Rachel Sonn and finished the course in 4.41 hours.

“I feel a huge sense of accomplishment now that I’ve run the marathon and truly understand that anything is possible if you put your mind to it," said Ella.

"My best part was running over Tower Bridge – the atmosphere was electric and it was incredible to see the views of London and the cheering.

"I also loved coming out of the quiet of Blackwall Tunnel and hearing the crowds again and some great music.

She added: “Jewish Care is extremely important to me and over many years, I have had the privilege of seeing the incredible work that the charity does to support people in our community."

Laura Margolis, became a volunteer after the charity supported her late mother-in-law, who had dementia.

Now a team leader at Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell Community Centre, she ran with her friend Anastasia Daniels.

“I ran the marathon 33 years ago with my late father and as a regular runner I’ve always felt I wanted to give it another go," said Laura.

"When the marathon race day was changed from April to October post-Covid, it meant training through the summer months rather than winter so I knew now was the time to go for it.

"I knew Jewish Care was who we’d want to raise money for."

Rob Sher former Chair of Young Jewish Care completed the marathon course in four hours - Credit: Jewish Care

Rob Sher, 29, who lives in Belsize Park, finished in just 4:01 hours.

He said before lockdown he "didn't even run 5k".

"I just kept putting one foot in front of the other and it was a very emotional moment at the end to get my medal, surrounded by so many people raising money for so amazing charities,” he said.

Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye, said: “We’re so incredibly proud of our runners and thankful to all of them for taking on this amazing challenge to raise vital funds for Jewish Care to support our services for older people in the community."