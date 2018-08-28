Search

‘Outstanding’ Jewish Care befriender recognised at charity awards event

PUBLISHED: 11:44 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 04 February 2019

Lidia Akhmieva, a keyworker, and Norma Christie, manager at Jewish Care's Jack Gardner House with Susan Schlaen and Edward Usick. Picture: Yakir Zur

@ Yakir Zur Photography

A excellent “befriender” was amongst the volunteers recognised by Jewish Care at a recent awards ceremony.

The Golders Green-based charity held an evening of celebration in honour of some of the charity’s 3000 volunteers.

Among them was Susan Schlaen, who volunteers as a receptionist and befriender at one of Jewish Care’s mental health residential homes in Golders Green. She received the “outstanding relationship award.” She was previously a resident in another of Jewish Care’s homes in West Hampstead.

Susan said: “It’s wonderful to be given the award. Volunteering helps me to overcome some of my own hurdles and gives me the opportunity to help others. I really enjoy befriending and being a receptionist. I’d like to thank everyone who supports me especially Norma Christie at Jack Gardner House, my carers, my sister, nieces and nephews, who all do so much.”

Jewish Care’s chief executive, Daniel Carmel Brown, said, “I would like to congratulate and thank all those who have been recognised for their contribution, and also extend a huge thank you to all those volunteers who choose every day of the year to give their time to Jewish Care. We simply wouldn’t be the organisation we are today without their support. ”

