Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

Our high streets and creperies need backing - and business rates reform

person

Jessica Learmond-Criqui, Solicitor And Local Campaigner

Published: 6:00 AM February 10, 2021   
Social distancing signs outside the William IV pub in Hampstead, whose creperie, along with La Creperie de Hampstead, was ordered to close

Social distancing signs outside the William IV pub in Hampstead, whose creperie, along with La Creperie de Hampstead, was ordered to close - Credit: André Langlois

Lockdown has played its part in challenging the survival of the high street but the decline started over 10 years ago. 

The unstoppable rise of the internet, unfairly high business rates on bricks and mortar shops compared with internet businesses, and high rents created the perfect storm before Covid-19.

The business rate scheme charges high street businesses approximately half the amount paid in rent. Internet firms typically do not have high street presences so pay a fraction of those rates. 

The government has persistently refused properly to upgrade the system. This has always been surprising to me given that business rates fund local councils like Camden Council and is their primary source of income. As internet businesses boomed, the amount the government could properly obtain in an equal business rate model would ensure local authorities were better funded than they are presently. 

Given that the amount councils collect impacts on our lives, from rubbish collections to running homes for the elderly, a fair business rate system is a matter of immense importance to each of us. 

You may also want to watch:

Lockdown is shining a light on the archaic rates. Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses get a business rate break for the 2020-21 tax year but what happens when that is over?  Do we go back to the old system or will a more egalitarian system punch through the government malaise? 

This is a golden opportunity. With a high street revaluation just two years away, which is likely to see rateable values fall and the business rates take reduce, now is as good a time as any to remind the authorities to take action.

Most Read

  1. 1 'There was a lot of fear' - Royal Free marks one year of Covid-19
  2. 2 'It's heartbreaking': Moors Bar bows out of Crouch End
  3. 3 Hundreds die of Covid-19 in Camden, Barnet and Haringey in three weeks
  1. 4 Mother's tribute to 'polite charming' son stabbed to death in Kilburn
  2. 5 'Craig Pawson would not have wanted to send off Luiz,' says former ref
  3. 6 Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering Sven Badzak in Kilburn
  4. 7 Covid Catch22, 100AR, the Ponds, BAME vaccinations and cancer support
  5. 8 Hampstead residents angry at 'appalling' Virgin Media internet
  6. 9 Alfie needs you to 'Be a Planet Superstar'
  7. 10 Camden consults on 'radical' traffic schemes and Healthy School Streets

Irrespective of business rate practices, footfall on a high street is critical to its success. Some businesses like Tesco and our creperies draw people on to the high street which may see spending in other shops. I was, therefore, shocked to learn of Camden Council’s hasty decision to close the creperies on public health grounds - a blow to our high street. 

A warning to change their system to reduce congestion around their premises would have done the trick rather than a draconian closure notice. Pictures in the letters page last week demonstrated that the queue for the oldest creperie, La Creperie de Hampstead, conformed to government guidelines. There must be a balance between the needs of public health and the needs of businesses. The actions of Camden Council do little to help our beleaguered high street. We need solutions which are more a velvet glove than a clunking iron fist.

Jessica Learmond-Criqui

Jessica Learmond-Criqui - Credit: Jessica Learmond-Criqui

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Park Place Kilburn

Planning and Development

Developer behind luxury flats collapsed with debts of £26m

Charles Thomson

person
Haringey paedophile Adam Justice-Mills, 61. 

Courts

Adam Justice-Mills: Haringey paedophile jailed over 'repulsive' child abuse

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Weston Park Primary School, in Denton Road

Weston Park Primary School forecasts £270k loss of income as parents donate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash

Josh Bunting

person
Comments powered by Disqus