Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

World Jewish Relief's Janice Lopatkin, of Muswell Hill, made MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours for helping refugees find work

PUBLISHED: 11:32 13 June 2019

Janice Lopatkin MBE. Picture: World Jewish Relief

Janice Lopatkin MBE. Picture: World Jewish Relief

Archant

A Muswell Hill charity worker who has helped scores of Syrian refugees find work in Britain has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Janice Lopatkin MBE. Picture: World Jewish ReliefJanice Lopatkin MBE. Picture: World Jewish Relief

Janice Lopatkin is UK programme director at Childs Hill charity World Jewish Relief.

She established World Jewish Relief's specialist training and employment programme (STEP) in 2016 to help Syrian refugees arriving in the UK after the government announced 20,000 would be coming as part of the resettlement scheme.

Asked how she felt to receive the honour, she said: "I was shocked, surprised, and absolutely thrilled, and also really aware that this is very much a partnership programme - that what I've achieved, you can't do it on your own."

The STEP project was set up to fill a gap in the way refugees were cared for - to provide employment advice to them through one-to-one support, taking into account the qualifications, languages and skills they used back home.

Janice, 50, reckons the programme has helped about 500 refugees, with a fifth of those landing a job. By contrast, previous figures showed between 2 and 3 per cent of resettled refugees finding employment in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

"World Jewish Relief was originally set up to support refugees from Nazi Europe, to support them to come to the UK to safety," Janice told the Ham&High.

"So there was a lot of resonance with our history. And I think with many people within the community felt that we need to do something to help people coming here under very, very difficult circumstances."

Those on the programme have gone on to all sorts of work, with some ending up in similar roles to what they did in Syria and others working for businesses such as Timpson's and M&S.

Janice said: "I think businesses realised there is a fantastic potential workforce.

"I think people feel that they would like to be involved and be able to do something.

"There's a whole range of integration activities that can happen, and work is a really important part."

Janice has worked in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for more than 20 years, including as director of the Holocaust Education Trust.

She has campaigned to return the assets of Holocaust victims to their rightful owners and has worked for Women Like Us, which supports women to return to work after time out for caring responsibilities.

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs start Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (centre) battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Jordan Amavi (left) and Jack Grealish during an FA Cup match at White Hart Lane in 2017 (pic: Nick Potts/PA).

World Jewish Relief’s Janice Lopatkin, of Muswell Hill, made MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours for helping refugees find work

Janice Lopatkin MBE. Picture: World Jewish Relief

Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures revealed

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (centre) during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

North Middlesex will not fear champions Richmond, claims Hughes

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Women’s World Cup round-up: Arsenal stars face off and new signing Roord is Dutch hero

Scotland and England players pose for a picture (left to right) Kim Little, Leah Williamson, Jennifer Beattie, Beth Mead and Lisa Evans during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists