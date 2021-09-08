View from the community: Our pensioner group is needed even more after the pandemic

Opinion

Published: 9:15 AM September 8, 2021

A toe in the water for real live meeting of long-lost friends after 19 months. Yes! we have been in regular contact by telephone and email, but there is no substitute for face-to-face conversations. It was a start to have a picnic; the weather was merciful for our out-door meeting with other Haringey pensioner groups on Bank Holiday Saturday at Bruce Castle café. This was a relief and thoroughly enjoyable.

After nearly two years, Hornsey Pensioners Action Group plans a public meeting on September 15, 1.30pm at our original venue, Hornsey Parish Church Hall. It will be great to meet our members again, but we particularly welcome new faces. Our pensioner group is needed, even more as we crawl our way out of the pandemic.

Janet Shapiro is excited Hornsey Pensioners Action Group is holding a public meeting after nearly two years - Credit: Archant

Mental Health is the topic for this public meeting, the title being ‘Mind over Matter - Depression?’ The presentation will be given from the speaker’s own experience.

We shall also have up to date information on how to get help with the mental health problems that you, or your friends, may be struggling with. As usual, we shall welcome contributions from the floor.

Membership of our group is open to all over 50, but younger folk are always welcome at meetings. Topics for our next meetings will be ‘Health Benefits of Haringey’s Open Spaces’ on October 20, and ‘Avoid Being Scammed’ on November 17 - more information at the Hornsey Pensioners Action website.