Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

View from the community: Our pensioner group is needed even more after the pandemic

Logo Icon

Janet Shapiro, Hornsey Pensioners Action Group

Published: 9:15 AM September 8, 2021   
Hornsey Pensioners Action Group protesting in London at the National Pensioners Convention marching

Hornsey Pensioners Action Group marching against TV licence fees for over 75s in 2019 - Credit: Janet Shapiro

A toe in the water for real live meeting of long-lost friends after 19 months. Yes! we have been in regular contact by telephone and email, but there is no substitute for face-to-face conversations. It was a start to have a picnic; the weather was merciful for our out-door meeting with other Haringey pensioner groups on Bank Holiday Saturday at Bruce Castle café. This was a relief and thoroughly enjoyable.

After nearly two years, Hornsey Pensioners Action Group plans a public meeting on September 15, 1.30pm at our original venue, Hornsey Parish Church Hall. It will be great to meet our members again, but we particularly welcome new faces. Our pensioner group is needed, even more as we crawl our way out of the pandemic.

Janet Shapiro says Freedom Passes lead to well-being in pensioners.

Janet Shapiro is excited Hornsey Pensioners Action Group is holding a public meeting after nearly two years - Credit: Archant

Mental Health is the topic for this public meeting, the title being ‘Mind over Matter - Depression?’ The presentation will be given from the speaker’s own experience.

We shall also have up to date information on how to get help with the mental health problems that you, or your friends, may be struggling with. As usual, we shall welcome contributions from the floor.

Membership of our group is open to all over 50, but younger folk are always welcome at meetings. Topics for our next meetings will be ‘Health Benefits of Haringey’s Open Spaces’ on October 20, and ‘Avoid Being Scammed’ on November 17 - more information at the Hornsey Pensioners Action website.

You may also want to watch:

Mental Health
Hornsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Constitution Hill in Norwich has been closed for five days.

'We're stuck': TfL apologises after pensioners left without buses

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon