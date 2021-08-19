POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns

Published: 7:11 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 7:48 AM August 19, 2021

Concerts by Rag’n’Bone Man and James in the grounds of Kenwood House have been postponed once again – this time due to safety concerns.

The Heritage Live shows were due to take place on Thursday and Friday (August 19-20), with James heading up an indie line-up including Feeder and Maximo Park.

Organiser GCE Live said the postponement is down to safety concerns over construction of the stage on ground that is still wet due to recent rain.

Both concerts had already been rescheduled once, when the lifting of lockdown in June was delayed.

The promoter says the ground is expected to dry in time for a concert by Boy George and Culture Club (Saturday, August 21) and the Reggae on the Heath event (Sunday, August 22) to go ahead.

Giles Cooper, of GCE Live, said: “Everyone at Heritage Live is devastated that we have had to postpone these shows.

"We are working on rescheduling these shows to new dates, so we thank everyone for their patience. We are all incredibly disappointed by this but ultimately, health and safety of our guests, crew and artists will always come first.

“We believe that the improving ground conditions will allow us to go ahead for the concerts scheduled for Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, which feature Boy George and Culture Club, and Reggae on the Heath headlined by David Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra, and look forward to welcoming audiences to these events”.

The organiser said tickets for the Rag’n’Bone Man and James shows will be valid for the rescheduled events.