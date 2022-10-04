James Bond Day: Idris Elba the nation's favourite for the role, says survey

Idris Elba has been voted the favourite to take over in the role of James Bond.

Camden's Daniel Craig stepped down from the role with 2020's No Time To Die, and according to a survey of 2,000 people by Showcase Cinemas, Idris Elba should get the role.

Tuesday, October 5 – dubbed James Bond Day – marks 50 years since the release of the first film, Dr No.

In the survey, 13% voted for Elba, who grew up in Hackney and East Ham, and went to school in Canning Town. His father worked at the Ford Dagenham Plant.

Idris Elba attending a screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw at Curzon Mayfair in 2019 - Credit: PA/Matt Crossick

Coming a close second was Tom Hardy, with 11%, followed far behind by Tom Hiddleston, who lives near Primrose Hill, with 4.3%.

Elba himself may not be up for it, having been reported as saying recently: “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

In the survey, Goldfinger was voted the best film by 20% of respondents, while Shirley Bassey picked up 27% of the vote for its theme, pipping Paul McCartney and Wings’ Live And Let Die to the post as the best song.