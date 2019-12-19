Search

Advanced search

Christmas Day at Jacksons Lane: Final push for donations and drivers ahead of Highgate festive lunch for the lonely

PUBLISHED: 09:29 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 19 December 2019

Jacksons Lane on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: JLAC

Jacksons Lane on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: JLAC

Archant

For four decades, on Christmas Day the Jacksons Lane Arts Centre in Highgate has opened its doors to the vulnerable and lonely for a slap-up festive meal, and 2019 is no exception.

Jacksons Lane on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: JLACJacksons Lane on Christmas Day 2018. Picture: JLAC

But this year is the first time couple Jan and Paul Booker won't be running the popular event.  The pair have retired from the job, and with the run-up to December 25 in full swing, Jennifer Oliver is relishing the pressure of putting together three courses for 82 guests.

Jennifer, who began working on the project in August and is employed by JLAC, told this newspaper donations had been flying through the doors, but every little would help as she approached what "could be an overwhelming day". She told this newspaper: "I think it's going to be a really magical day. It's the enjoyment and what it means to the public and the volunteers - it's feels like it could be overwhelming. It needs to run like clockwork."

JLAC have been fundraising for this year's event for some time, but Jennifer emphasised that every little helps in the run-up to December 25. She said: "The whole event is so much on the day. So much needs to be done last minute."

You may also want to watch:

Jennifer said drivers in particular were in demand - and anyone able to help collect guests should get in touch. Every guest gets picked up on Christmas morning by a volunteer, and she said co-ordinating this - and of course the cooking - was likely to be challenging.

She added: "At the moment it's getting all of the food in, all the timing sorted. It's going to be a complicated 'pass' system. Serving a three-course meal to this many people is an enormous task!"

Attendees are referred to JLAC by government and health agencies and local charities.

Jennifer told the Ham&High why she thought the festive calendar staple was such an important one.

Speaking of the importance of reaching out to the lonely, she said: "It's something I've been conscious of, it's all this you read about older people being lonely and on their own. This event makes a difference."

To donate to the JLAC Christmas appeal, see jacksonslane.org.uk/donate-support/christmas-gifts and to volunteer as a driver, contact Jennifer Oliver on Jennifer.Oliver@jacksonslane.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Spurs drawn against Red Bull Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho at Molineux

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Spurs drawn against Red Bull Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho at Molineux

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘I had players I hadn’t seen play’ - Haringey boss Loizou laments injury crisis after Merstham defeat

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Editor’s comment: It is time to pick our campaigns

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

Bywaters escapes financial penalty after pulling out of north London recycling contract the day it was due to start

Biffa's material recovery facility (MRF) in Edmonton where recycling is sent to be sorted. Picture: David Fitzgibbon/ Adam Coupe Photography Ltd 2014

Album review: Robbie Williams – The Christmas Present

Album cover for Robbie Williams: The Christmas Present. Picture: Supplied.

Andrew Scott, Bill Nighy and Helen Mirren join Jim Carter for fundraising talks

Dame Helen Mirren will appear at the Kiln Theatre Kilburn picture Ian West/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists