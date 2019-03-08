Search

Highgate's Jacksons Lane Arts Centre in £2.26m funding boost for redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 June 2019

What Jacksons Lane's redeveloped accessible building could look like. Pictures: Citizens Design Bureau

What Jacksons Lane's redeveloped accessible building could look like. Pictures: Citizens Design Bureau

Archant

The Jacksons Lane Arts Centre has received £2.26m funding to help complete a radical redevelopment to make the building more accessible to disabled people.

What Jacksons Lane's redeveloped accessible building could look like. Pictures: Citizens Design BureauWhat Jacksons Lane's redeveloped accessible building could look like. Pictures: Citizens Design Bureau

The latest grant is from Arts Council England, and helps the centre in Archway Road, Highgate towards the £5.1m it needs to complete the project slated for next year subject to planning permission.

Haringey Council has committed £1m, and a public fundraising campaign to find the remaining £1.7m will launch later this month.

Jacksons Lane is a UK-leading centre for non-verbal theatre, including circus.

The centre's artistic director Adrian Berry said: "Everyone at Jacksons Lane is absolutely thrilled by this news. "We can now look to deliver even more exciting, diverse arts performance and engagement in a building that our audiences and artists can be proud of."

The project is being led by architects Citizens Design Bureau (CDB). CDB's director Katy Marks said they were looking to "reveal the beauty" the Grade II-listed former church building while creating a more functional and accessible space.

