Jack Straw's Castle: Car park housing plans set for planning inquiry

Published: 10:30 AM March 13, 2021

Listed building Jack Straw's Castle was rebuilt in the 1960s. Picture: Hannah Somerville - Credit: Archant

The owner of Jack Straw's Castle has appealed a Camden Council decision to block the building of two homes on the former landmark pub's car park.

Developer Albany Homes had a plan to build three-storey homes in the building's car park refused by Camden Council last year.

The developer has appealed the decision, and its appeal will be heard by a planning inspector later this year, at a date still to be determined.

The plans were opposed by the Heath and Hampstead Society, the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum and the City of London Corporation. The latter manages Hampstead Heath, including the public car park adjacent to Jack Straw's Castle.

Camden rejected the plans, saying the "incongruous" design would harm the Grade-II listed former pub.

Planners felt a lack of guarantees over affordable housing, parking and a construction management plan were problems with the application.

In 2019, Barry Angel of Albany Homes told this newspaper he was looking for a commercial buyer for the site, which Albany bought in 2001, but had had little interest.