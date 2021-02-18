Kentish Town stabbing: Victim named and man charged with murder

Published: 6:09 PM February 18, 2021

The man who died in a stabbing in Kentish Town on Monday night has been named as Jack Ampadu.

The 37-year-old was found with stab injuries in Highgate Road, Kentish Town, at around 7.40pm on February 15.

On Thursday, Dwayne Stewart-Akers, also 37, of Highgate Road, was charged with murder.

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court and will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 22.

Mr Ampadu's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.