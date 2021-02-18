Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Kentish Town stabbing: Victim named and man charged with murder

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 6:09 PM February 18, 2021   
Detectives continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in Kentish Town.

Detectives continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in Kentish Town. - Credit: Met Police

The man who died in a stabbing in Kentish Town on Monday night has been named as Jack Ampadu. 

The 37-year-old was found with stab injuries in Highgate Road, Kentish Town, at around 7.40pm on February 15. 

On Thursday, Dwayne Stewart-Akers, also 37, of Highgate Road, was charged with murder. 

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court and will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 22.

Mr Ampadu's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Knife Crime
Kentish Town News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

University College Hospital

Reader Letters | Opinion

Covid care, UCS, Crouch End, planning and horses

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Cllr Matt White and traffic in Crouch End

Environment

'We need urgent action': Haringey plan for cycle lanes and traffic measures

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battle for the ball during the Premier

Arsenal FC | Opinion

Priceless Saka is set to be one of the best youngsters in Europe

Jake Leach

Logo Icon
Rudall Crescent

Consumer

Hampstead residents angry at 'appalling' Virgin Media internet

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon