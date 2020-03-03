Search

Celebrate International Women's Day at the Crossroads Women's Centre in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 08:34 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 03 March 2020

Shoda Rackal and Kay Chapman ahead of the Crossroads Women's Centre's International Women's Day celebration. Picture: Crossroads Women's Centre

Shoda Rackal and Kay Chapman ahead of the Crossroads Women's Centre's International Women's Day celebration. Picture: Crossroads Women's Centre

The Crossroads Women's Centre in Kentish Town is holding a special open day on Sunday March 8 - International Women's Day.

Spearheaded by the Global Women's Strike group, the event will see the different organisations which use the centre talking about the care and advocacy work they do.

There will also be refreshments, films, and workshops for visitors to get involved in.

Organisers Kay Chapman and Shoda Rackal told the Ham&High about what to expect.

Kay said: "We are having an open day. It's for the Global Women's Strike and all of the other organisations based at the centre. We we want people to be able to to do is come and meet the organistations to find out more about what the centre does."

Numerous social and campaigning groups are based at the centre, including Women Against Rape and the All-African Woman's Group.

Other organisations based there fight immigration enforcement, homophobia and the unfair benefit sanctions.

The event runs from 12 until 5 at the women's centre at 25 Wolsey Mews.

