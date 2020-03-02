Search

Advanced search

Contaminated blood scandal: Inquiry chief calls on NHS bosses to improve mental health support for victims

PUBLISHED: 11:26 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 02 March 2020

Factor VII blood products, Sir Brian Langstaff. Picture: Factor VIII / Infected Blood Inquiry

Factor VII blood products, Sir Brian Langstaff. Picture: Factor VIII / Infected Blood Inquiry

Archant

NHS bosses in England and Scotland must improve psychological support for those given hepatitis or HIV through contaminated blood and their loved ones, the Infected Blood Inquiry's chair has said.

Speaking at the conclusion of a week of hearings where the ongoing inquiry has heard from medical experts about the impact of the scandal - which saw thousands given blood products contaminated with killer viruses - Sir Brian Langstaff called for more to be done.

In November when the previous hearings finished Sir Brian said it had been a "repeated theme" that there was an "often unanswered call for help and psychological support from those facing what is seen a as clear death sentence".

On Friday February 28 he reiterated this, saying: "There's no doubt that what we have heard this week has underlined that message, written it in bold and set it out with the starkest of clarity.

You may also want to watch:

"The need for support and treatment by professionals with understanding of infected blood and blood products has not gone away now there's greater success in the treatment of underlying conditions."

He said the inquiry had heard health bosses in Wales and Ireland had begun to recognise this, but added: "I would hope and indeed expect to see England and Scotland follow suit."

The Inquiry will quiz NHS decision-makers this summer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Alexandra Park deer set to move to greener pastures

The Alexandra Park deer are moving to Devon. Photo: Vickie Flores

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul recieve stones on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Madness at the unveiling of another plaque at the Dublin Castle where they first found success in 1979

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Alexandra Park deer set to move to greener pastures

The Alexandra Park deer are moving to Devon. Photo: Vickie Flores

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul recieve stones on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Madness at the unveiling of another plaque at the Dublin Castle where they first found success in 1979

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Contaminated blood scandal: Inquiry chief calls on NHS bosses to improve mental health support for victims

Factor VII blood products, Sir Brian Langstaff. Picture: Factor VIII / Infected Blood Inquiry

Exhibition of watercolours featuring Highgate shops

Highgate Watercolour Group Crouch End by Chris Baker

North London group launches anti-aircraft noise campaign

Giovanna Iozzi (fourth right) with the other founding members of the North London Aircraft Noise Campaign. Picture: Sam Volpe

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London
Drive 24