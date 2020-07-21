Gallery

Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath: Delight as older people show off lockdown-honed performance skills

CarnivAll perfomers on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Remi Sullivan/SeeThrough Theatre Archant

Carnival came to Hampstead Heath last weekend.

Julia Evangelista of SeeThrough Theatre with CarnivALL participants Latifa, Tahmida and Taslima Baksh. Picture: Remi Sullivan/SeeThrough Arts Julia Evangelista of SeeThrough Theatre with CarnivALL participants Latifa, Tahmida and Taslima Baksh. Picture: Remi Sullivan/SeeThrough Arts

A colourful project featuring costumes and performances created by residents at sheltered accommodation facilities around Camden came to fruition with an “intergenerational carnival” parade on the Heath.

Organised by the Kentish Town-based SeeThrough theatre group, virtual craft, drumming and dance sessions saw older people keep themselves busy and even create their own stunning outfits as part of a “CarnivAll”.

SeeThrough’s Julia Evangelista told this newspaper: “It was an amazing day, and a really wonderful and diverse performance. It has been a life-saver for many of the people involved,

“Once more, the democratic and inclusive traits of carnival served not only to make older people visible but also to portray them in positive ways, as producers of quality art able to contribute in society.”

The older carnival performers came from sheltered accommodation including the Greenwood, Ashdown and Cressfield facilities.

Participant Anna Erikson said: “It was a wonderful illustration of individuals coming together to create a fabulous carnival for all the community to enjoy and be awed at how much creativity was possible despite the lockdown.

”We were isolated but reached out in this incredible way.”

Tereza Thomas prepares for CarnivAll. Picture: Remi Sullivan/SeeThrough Theatre Tereza Thomas prepares for CarnivAll. Picture: Remi Sullivan/SeeThrough Theatre

SeeThrough Theatre is a non-profit which is now in its third year working with older and vulnerable people in Camden.