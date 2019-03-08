Keir Starmer tells hundreds at Camden anti-Brexit rally 'we will not be silenced'
PUBLISHED: 13:17 02 September 2019
Archant
Hundreds turned out to protest last weekend to protest against Boris Johnson's shutdown of parliament and a no-deal Brexit.
The early risers made their way to Russell Square on Saturday morning, where a roll-call of Camden pro-EU personalities spoke.
This included leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould, both of the borough's Labour MPs, Sir Keir Starmer and Tulip Siddiq, as well as Green Party co-leader and Highgate councillor Sian Berry and the Lib Dems' councillor Luisa Porritt and former leader Keith Moffitt.
Many then went on to join the national rally in Whitehall later that day.
The demonstration had been sparked by an increasingly likely no-deal exit from the European Union and the prime minister's decision to prorogue parliament for longer than usual.
Sir Keir said: "The message is clear [...] we will not be silenced. Johnson wants to shut down parliament to silence us. He is scared of being defeated. He is scared of accountability, of scrutiny.
"I say to Boris Johnson that we're ready for you. This didn't come as a surprise. You haven't caught us out. We are determined to stop a no-deal Brexit. There is no mandate for it."