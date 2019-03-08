Search

Keir Starmer tells hundreds at Camden anti-Brexit rally 'we will not be silenced'

PUBLISHED: 13:17 02 September 2019

Holborn and St Pancras MP and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer tells the crowd

Holborn and St Pancras MP and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer tells the crowd "We will not be silenced" at the Defend Our Democracy rally in Russell Square at the weekend. Picture: Tom Lillywhite

Archant

Hundreds turned out to protest last weekend to protest against Boris Johnson's shutdown of parliament and a no-deal Brexit.

Georgia Gould at the 'Defend Our Democracy' campaign rally in Russell Square at the weekend. Picture: Tom LillywhiteGeorgia Gould at the 'Defend Our Democracy' campaign rally in Russell Square at the weekend. Picture: Tom Lillywhite

The early risers made their way to Russell Square on Saturday morning, where a roll-call of Camden pro-EU personalities spoke.

This included leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould, both of the borough's Labour MPs, Sir Keir Starmer and Tulip Siddiq, as well as Green Party co-leader and Highgate councillor Sian Berry and the Lib Dems' councillor Luisa Porritt and former leader Keith Moffitt.

Many then went on to join the national rally in Whitehall later that day.

The crowd at the 'Defend our Democracy' rally in Russell Square at the weekend. Picture: Tom LillywhiteThe crowd at the 'Defend our Democracy' rally in Russell Square at the weekend. Picture: Tom Lillywhite

The demonstration had been sparked by an increasingly likely no-deal exit from the European Union and the prime minister's decision to prorogue parliament for longer than usual.

Sir Keir said: "The message is clear [...] we will not be silenced. Johnson wants to shut down parliament to silence us. He is scared of being defeated. He is scared of accountability, of scrutiny.

"I say to Boris Johnson that we're ready for you. This didn't come as a surprise. You haven't caught us out. We are determined to stop a no-deal Brexit. There is no mandate for it."

Most Read

Steeds Road: Muswell Hill woman dies in hospital after suffering serious head and neck injuries.

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

Hampstead councillor tells tube racist to ‘sit down and shut up’ after two Muslims are racially abused

Cllr Oliver Cooper Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Andre Bent fatal stabbing: Hornsey teenager charged with murder and 3 counts of attempted murder

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Gabriella Pedditzi: Garden Suburb violin prodigy crowdfunding to attend historic Purcell music school

Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family

Owners of the former Salt House pub ‘could walk away’ as objections delay opening

Artists impressions of how Rawsha in Abbey Road will look after work is completed. Picture: The Living Room

