Haringey Reclaim These Streets saw crowds march from Finsbury Park to Ducketts Corner calling for women's safety - Credit: @LabourHWG

An estimated 500 people have taken to the streets in Haringey to stand against male violence, with Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West among the attendees.

On Saturday evening - December 4 - crowds marched from Finsbury Park to Ducketts Common in support of Reclaim These Streets, a national movement calling for women's safety.

The march, which included both men and women, saw people carry torches, lights and placards stating the number of Haringey women who have been victims of male violence in recent years.

Afterwards, speakers - including Ms West - addressed a rally in Ducketts Common.

She told the crowd: "I am very pleased to join Haringey women to reclaim our streets tonight.

"I first joined a march to reclaim our streets in the early 1990s but women still live in fear of attack and tonight we send a message loud and clear to recognise women’s right to safe streets and to demand decent services for women who have experienced rape and violence.

"Women from every age group, background and creed will join together in a cry for the freedom to walk in safety and security today and for our future.”

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West joined the Haringey women's safety march on December 4 - Credit: Yvonne Taylor

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet said: “I want women to be part of helping us to make our streets safe.

"Our borough should be designed for us and by us, and I refuse to be another person in a position of power who does things to, and not with, women”.

Organisers said that according to Haringey Council figures, there have been 3,280 domestic abuse crimes; 5,320 domestic abuse incidents; 868 sexual offences and 329 women and girls raped in the last 12 months.

The UK Reclaim These Streets campaign, launched following the murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year, has seen vigils and marches organised across the country as part of a collective call for safer streets for women.

This local march was organised by the women’s branches of the Haringey Labour Party, Haringey Trades Council, the National Education Union and Unite Union.

There are a number of organisations working across Haringey to protect women and girls, including Haringey Domestic Violence Advice and Support Centre Hearthstone and Solace Women’s Aid.

More information is available here: https://www.haringey.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/health/public-health/domestic-violence-and-abuse-and-violence-against-women-and-girls/advice-and-support/organisations-offering-support

The Haringey march was organised by women’s branches of the Haringey Labour Party, Haringey Trades Council, the National Education Union and Unite Union - Credit: @LabourHWG



