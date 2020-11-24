Search

Advanced search

‘HS2 is Frankenstein’s monster’: Councillors slam ‘unacceptable’ disruption to Camden residents

PUBLISHED: 10:54 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 24 November 2020

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Archant

Councillors from all sides of the chamber were united in criticism of HS2 at Camden Council on Monday night.

A motion calling on HS2 and the Department for Transport to “intervene” to protect residents from the impact of construction was passed unanimously.

Cllr Nash Ali (Lab, Regent’s Park) told the full council meeting his ward “looks like a bomb site”, while planning chief Cllr Danny Beales said it looked like HS2 Ltd would fail to meet “the bare minimum of assurances we were given” about the disruption caused by noise and construction dust and debris.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Heather Johnson proposed the motion. She told the council: “HS2 may believe they are delivering important infrastructure for the nation, but that should not be at the detriment of our residents.”

The motion was backed by Conservative Cllr Oliver Cooper, Lib Dem Cllr Tom Simon, and Green Party rep Cllr Sian Berry.

Cllr Cooper called HS2 “Frankenstein’s monster” and said the scheme needed to be either cancelled or see “the toughest and most stringent” measures possible put in place to protect people living in its wake.

Earlier in the autumn Camden brought forward an unprecedented scheme moving affected residents on the Regent’s Park Estate up the council housing waiting list.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Noelle Maritz pulls out of Swiss squad with knee injury

Arsenal's Noelle Maritz (left) and West Ham United's Adriana Leon battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Lia Walti ‘enjoying’ her time at Arsenal after making her 50th appearance for the club

Arnsela's Lia Walti challenged by Cheslea's Sophie Ingle during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

‘HS2 is Frankenstein’s monster’: Councillors slam ‘unacceptable’ disruption to Camden residents

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

“We supported each other, stayed safe, and battled on”: Inside north London’s Covid-free home care services

Penrose Care and Bluebird Care staff, pictured before the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Penrose Care/Bluebird Care

Limited number of fans allowed back at sports venues next month - Boris Johnson

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020