‘HS2 is Frankenstein’s monster’: Councillors slam ‘unacceptable’ disruption to Camden residents

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council. Archant

Councillors from all sides of the chamber were united in criticism of HS2 at Camden Council on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A motion calling on HS2 and the Department for Transport to “intervene” to protect residents from the impact of construction was passed unanimously.

Cllr Nash Ali (Lab, Regent’s Park) told the full council meeting his ward “looks like a bomb site”, while planning chief Cllr Danny Beales said it looked like HS2 Ltd would fail to meet “the bare minimum of assurances we were given” about the disruption caused by noise and construction dust and debris.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Heather Johnson proposed the motion. She told the council: “HS2 may believe they are delivering important infrastructure for the nation, but that should not be at the detriment of our residents.”

The motion was backed by Conservative Cllr Oliver Cooper, Lib Dem Cllr Tom Simon, and Green Party rep Cllr Sian Berry.

Cllr Cooper called HS2 “Frankenstein’s monster” and said the scheme needed to be either cancelled or see “the toughest and most stringent” measures possible put in place to protect people living in its wake.

Earlier in the autumn Camden brought forward an unprecedented scheme moving affected residents on the Regent’s Park Estate up the council housing waiting list.