HS2: Boris Johnson gives go-ahead to high-speed rail project

The HS2 line will run through Camden including South Hampstead and Primrose Hill. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson has given HS2 the go-ahead, despite fears over its cost and impact on the environment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prime minister told the House of Commons that his government had the "guts to take the decision" to deliver prosperity across the country.

You may also want to watch:

To avoid "further blow outs" in HS2's cost or schedule, a series of measures will be taken to "restore discipline to the programme", he said.

This will include appointing a minister whose full time job will be to oversee the project, and changes to the way HS2 is managed.

HS2, which would run to and from Euston Station, has seen Camden campaigners from Primrose Hill, Belsize and Regent's Park protest against it over social, environmental and safety concerns.

In May, Euston homeowner Hero Granger-Taylor will bring legal proceedings against HS2 after the High Court granted a judicial review into the rail project's tunnel design.