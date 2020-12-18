From fundraisers to food banks – where readers can donate this Christmas

Published: 2:42 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 3:05 PM December 18, 2020

There are plenty of ways to make a difference over the festive period this year, and north London residents have got creative to bring Christmas cheer to people who need it most.

Here's a few places where you can chip in.

Lights display for Wood That Works

Funds from a Highgate lights display will help provide free woodwork sessions for adults and children in the local community.

Wood That Works delivering a class for youngsters - Credit: Ricky Jefferson

Wood That Works founder Ricky Jefferson told this newspaper: “This year’s been a real eye-opener for me, how much people have suffered. We’re here to offer support, somewhere for them to come, have a chat and cup of tea.”

Visit the lights at 12 Hillway, Highgate, N6 6QA. You can donate here.

Muswell Hill Foodbank Christmas packages

The food bank delivered Christmas goodies to 215 families in Haringey and Barnet over the past two weeks, including mince pies and Christmas cake.

Christmas helpers for Muswell Hill Foodbank - Credit: Muswell Hill Foodbank

Manager Vic Mason said: “At this time of year it’s terrible to think of families struggling to put food on the table. So we’re delighted that thanks to our local community we’ve been able to help out, and hope we’ve made this unusual Christmas a bit more festive.”

You can donate to Muswell Hill Foodbank here.

Christmas cards for Kenyan schools

Teacher Olivia Cowell has raised around £5,000 for Porridge and Rice, who improve conditions for children in Kenya. The 23-year-old, who used to live in Hampstead, volunteered with the charity last year.

Teacher Olivia Cowell (right) is fundraising for Kenyan schools - Credit: Olivia Cowell

Olivia said: “I just did it because I wanted to help the children during this really difficult time, and it’s definitely taken off better than I ever would have expected, so I’m really happy about that.”

You can buy the cards here.

Christmas presents for disadvantaged children

Kilburn’s St Mary’s Church is delivering presents to St Mary’s School students and their siblings. They also plan to contact local refuges and shelters and provide over 150 gifts signed from Santa.

Presents for St Mary’s School pupils from the church - Credit: Sarah Kelly

Organiser Sarah Kelly said: “When you talk to families, they’re struggling so much, and all their concentration is on food, heating and everything else.

“To me it’s all about the joy, I want there to be a little bit of magic when they open the presents.”

To donate click here.