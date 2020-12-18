From fundraisers to food banks – where readers can donate this Christmas
- Credit: Sarah Kelly
There are plenty of ways to make a difference over the festive period this year, and north London residents have got creative to bring Christmas cheer to people who need it most.
Here's a few places where you can chip in.
Lights display for Wood That Works
Funds from a Highgate lights display will help provide free woodwork sessions for adults and children in the local community.
Wood That Works founder Ricky Jefferson told this newspaper: “This year’s been a real eye-opener for me, how much people have suffered. We’re here to offer support, somewhere for them to come, have a chat and cup of tea.”
Visit the lights at 12 Hillway, Highgate, N6 6QA. You can donate here.
Muswell Hill Foodbank Christmas packages
The food bank delivered Christmas goodies to 215 families in Haringey and Barnet over the past two weeks, including mince pies and Christmas cake.
You may also want to watch:
Manager Vic Mason said: “At this time of year it’s terrible to think of families struggling to put food on the table. So we’re delighted that thanks to our local community we’ve been able to help out, and hope we’ve made this unusual Christmas a bit more festive.”
You can donate to Muswell Hill Foodbank here.
Christmas cards for Kenyan schools
Most Read
- 1 Homeless hostel families 'forced out of Camden by Christmas'
- 2 Dave Davies on the inspiration for The Kinks' Lola
- 3 Abacus planning inquiry rejects school move into former Hampstead police station
- 4 Crouch End Broadway crash leaves man in hospital
- 5 Teenager set off fireworks at police in Golders Green shop
- 6 The Bull & Last but not least
- 7 Calls to grow 'park-and-stride' school scheme and use Heath car parks
- 8 ‘Phone a friend’ scheme to help isolated LGBT+ people launched
- 9 Free Nazanin: Richard welcomes 'strongly worded' MP's report on Iran's hostage-taking
- 10 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
Teacher Olivia Cowell has raised around £5,000 for Porridge and Rice, who improve conditions for children in Kenya. The 23-year-old, who used to live in Hampstead, volunteered with the charity last year.
Olivia said: “I just did it because I wanted to help the children during this really difficult time, and it’s definitely taken off better than I ever would have expected, so I’m really happy about that.”
You can buy the cards here.
Christmas presents for disadvantaged children
Kilburn’s St Mary’s Church is delivering presents to St Mary’s School students and their siblings. They also plan to contact local refuges and shelters and provide over 150 gifts signed from Santa.
Organiser Sarah Kelly said: “When you talk to families, they’re struggling so much, and all their concentration is on food, heating and everything else.
“To me it’s all about the joy, I want there to be a little bit of magic when they open the presents.”
To donate click here.