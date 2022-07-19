Gospel Oak would be transformed by the West Kentish Town Estate Masterplan - Credit: Google

Camden chiefs are due to rubber-stamp a £565million masterplan and strategy to build 885 new homes in Gospel Oak.

Camden Council’s cabinet is being asked to agree plans for its West Kentish Town Estate Masterplan on Wednesday (July 20) to build around 885 new homes over eight phases including at least 276 council homes and 78 homes for Camden Living rent.

The first phase of construction could begin in late 2023 and the first two phases would deliver 218 new homes, of which 81 would be ringfenced for families on the estate - allowing them to make one direct move into a new home.

The ageing 1960s blocks with 316 homes would be demolished and replaced with larger, energy-efficient properties.

The masterplan follows an estate ballot held in March 2020 which saw 93 per cent of residents vote in favour of new homes, streets and open spaces.

A total 84.9pc of eligible residents voted in the ballot - the first of its kind to be held in Camden.

It saw a series of drop-ins, workshops and exhibitions with the community and a "residents brief" was set out with key priorities.

These included 40pc affordable homes, a phased construction process, commercial units, investment to enhance Queen’s Crescent high street and more green spaces.

Cllr Danny Beales, lead member for new homes, jobs and community investment, said: "We know that a good development hinges on a genuine understanding of our communities, which is why it is the experiences and expectations of residents on the estate that have shaped this project from day one.

"Together with residents, we have created plans to build larger homes that will lift families out of overcrowding and give them the space they need to grow, energy-efficient homes that will help them to tackle rising bills and to lower their carbon emissions and a modern estate that will meet the highest standards of design, use green technologies to help us to combat climate change and provide residents with more green spaces and safer streets.

“This will be another big step forward for this project and for the families and children on the estate who desperately need new homes."

He said he is looking forward to developing a plan that "meets residents' expectations".

The development would be delivered by Camden’s Community Investment Programme.

If the masterplan strategy is approved by the cabinet, a hybrid planning application will be prepared and submitted.