Exclusive

Woman injured after Camden Council failed to quickly repair Chalcots leak

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 12:44 PM July 18, 2022
Dorney block, Chalcots estate, Swiss Cottage

Camden Council has admitted liability after rainwater leaked into a communal stairwell at Dorney tower block on the Chalcots estate, causing a woman to slip and injure herself - Credit: Charles Thomson

A woman was injured in a leaky stairwell after the council took more than seven months to fix it.

Camden Council has apologised after the incident, which saw the complainant, who asked not to be named, slip in rainwater which had leaked into Dorney tower block on the Chalcots estate.

The local authority may now be forced to compensate the victim, who has been referred for physiotherapy after months of pain.

Emails seen by the Ham&High show residents began reporting the leak in July 2021.

Dorney stairwell, Chalcots estate, Swiss Cottage, Camden

Residents say this stain, on the stairwell wall, shows where the water was leaking in for months - Credit: Charles Thomson

They were told it would be fixed in November but by mid-February, occupants were still reporting the problem.

Days later - and seven months after the leak was first reported - the woman entered the stairwell and found the lights were out.

In the darkness, she slipped in the water.

She sought legal advice and Camden Council has accepted liability.

“We apologise to the resident for what has happened,” a spokesperson said. “We have made the repairs required to stop this happening again.”

