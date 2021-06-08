Council set to rule again on old Temple Fortune tennis club redevelopment

Published: 6:11 PM June 8, 2021

Protesters locally were upset at the plans for Templars Tennis Club in Temple Fortune. - Credit: Archant

A developer is again seeking to build eight homes on the site of a former tennis club in Temple Fortune.

Developers London North West Properties and Templars Properties submitted a new application to Barnet Council late last year - and Barnet Council officers are recommending that its planning committee approves the scheme.

Barnet councillors are now to consider the plans for the former Templars Tennis Club - which have drawn more than 140 comments on the council's planning portal - on Thursday (June 10).

Supporters have backed the retention of two tennis courts and a multi-use sports area, but objectors remain concerned that the scheme is "very similar" to that which was previously rejected.

Plans were knocked back in November 2018 by the town hall's Finchley and Golders Green area planning committee, with councillors citing disruption to the street scene, loss of green space, and worries over the developer's plans for the site in the future.

This decision was upheld by a planning inspector at appeal.

The developer previously described the scheme, saying: "The proposal would deliver much needed high quality family houses, with proceeds reinvested to create a high quality public sports facility."