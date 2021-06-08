Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Council set to rule again on old Temple Fortune tennis club redevelopment

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 6:11 PM June 8, 2021   
Neighbours demonstrate outside of the old Templars Tennis Club in Temple Fortune. Picture: Rohit Gro

Protesters locally were upset at the plans for Templars Tennis Club in Temple Fortune. - Credit: Archant

A developer is again seeking to build eight homes on the site of a former tennis club in Temple Fortune. 

Developers London North West Properties and Templars Properties submitted a new application to Barnet Council late last year - and Barnet Council officers are recommending that its planning committee approves the scheme. 

Barnet councillors are now to consider the plans for the former Templars Tennis Club - which have drawn more than 140 comments on the council's planning portal - on Thursday (June 10).

Supporters have backed the retention of two tennis courts and a multi-use sports area, but objectors remain concerned that the scheme is "very similar" to that which was previously rejected.

Plans were knocked back in November 2018 by the town hall's Finchley and Golders Green area planning committee, with councillors citing disruption to the street scene, loss of green space, and worries over the developer's plans for the site in the future. 

This decision was upheld by a planning inspector at appeal.

You may also want to watch:

The developer previously described the scheme, saying: "The proposal would deliver much needed high quality family houses, with proceeds reinvested to create a high quality public sports facility."

Most Read

  1. 1 Boundary changes plan would 'split' Hampstead and see new Muswell Hill seat
  2. 2 Councillors set to decide on Moorfields Eye Hospital relocation
  3. 3 5 days out in London where you can meet the animals
  1. 4 Hampstead Garden Opera: L'Egisto
  2. 5 Fortune Green's Flick Rea steps down after 35 years on Camden Council
  3. 6 Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine
  4. 7 Highgate's Fair in the Square cancelled for 2021
  5. 8 Nazanin's family 'still waiting' and expect Iran ordeal to pass 2,000 days
  6. 9 Uncertainty over Spurs' manager and Kane's future leaves fans in lurch
  7. 10 'The Hampstead Village BID met the undignified end it so richly deserves'
Housing
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Smoke billows from the England's Lane Launderette in Belsize Park

London Fire Brigade | Video

Homeless man among passers-by who saved woman from Launderette fire

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road

Housing

O2 Centre plans are 'totally out of scale' warn community figures

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Whitehall Lodge, in Pages Lane

Planning and Development

Plans for extra flats as part of Muswell Hill roof extension go to appeal

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
More space for outdoor dining is planned for outside of restaurants in Winchester Road and Broadhurst Gardens

Business

South Hampstead and Swiss Cottage 'streateries' proposed

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus