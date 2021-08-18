Leaked council files reveal homeless hostel plan for Alexandra Palace

Exclusive

A dilapidated business park off of Station Road, Wood Green, has been earnarked for a new homeless hostel. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A dilapidated business park is set to be turned into a halfway house for the homeless.

Leaked documents show Haringey Council is planning 27 one-bedroom units at 141 Station Road, Wood Green – next to Alexandra Palace station.

They would house homeless residents “at the end of their journey towards independence”, as they were supported into work, education or training.

A draft consultation document shows Haringey intends to ask itself for planning permission in January.

If granted, it wants to demolish the site and build the new complex by July.

Buildings facing demolition include the Park View Café – but documents say it would be re-provided on the site.

The six-month turnaround would be due to a “modular” building technique – a type of temporary, prefabricated housing.

The council cannot build anything permanent because the land is earmarked long-term for a possible railway expansion.

The area is accessed from Station Road, just outside Alexandra Palace station. - Credit: Polly Hancock

In 2015 it was announced that Alexandra Palace might be a stop on Crossrail 2, a train line passing through central London between Hertfordshire and Surrey.

As the site is "safeguarded” for Crossrail 2, Haringey can only erect a non-permanent structure.

The modular building would have a 60-year lifespan and would be funded with £2.7m from the Mayor of London’s Rough Sleeping Programme.

The site is currently at the centre of two police probes and a council investigation, all sparked by the Ham&High.

In June, we revealed the council-owned land had been the venue for a series of illegal parties during coronavirus lockdown. CCTV captured revellers appearing to snort drugs.

In July, the tenant-landlord – who blamed the gatherings on trespassers – was evicted and Haringey began investigating the tender process which led to his appointment.

Councillor John Bevan, cabinet member for planning, licensing and housing, said: “Haringey places a big emphasis on ensuring people affected by homelessness in the borough are well-supported.

“The proposed service at Station Road is another big example of the work that is being carried out in this area.

“Modular housing can easily be moved to another site and as such it gives us flexibility to make use of our available sites and to meet this important need.”

