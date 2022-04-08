Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Village mansion conversion to 35 flats given go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:39 PM April 8, 2022
Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue has been sitting empty since it was bought in 2018

Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue has been sitting empty since it was bought in 2018 - Credit: Andre Langlois

An application to turn a Hampstead mansion into 35 private flats has been given the green light.

The developer of Southwell House, in Fitzjohn's Avenue, has won permission to convert the property into two studio flats, nine one-bedroom flats, 20 two-beds and four three-bedroom apartments.

39 Fitzjohns Avenue Limited previously obtained permission for 20 flats on the site but increased the number to 35.

Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue

Levy's are being collected from the empty Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue - Credit: Andre Langlois

At a planning meeting on Thursday Cllr Andrew Parkinson, (Con, Frognal & Fitzjohn's) asked whether councillors could "give any weight" to the fact that the housing mix had changed in order to reject the application. 

Richard Limbrick, Camden's planning applications team manager, said the shift away from away from larger units was a "downside" adding: "You still have to give it weight but that's up to you how much weight you give it."

He said the mansion was in a part of the borough where "there isn't a lack of larger homes". He said it met Camden's housing targets and came with "an upfront affordable payment".

The application received eight votes in favour and two against.

