Crouch End residents have written to Michael Gove and are preparing representations for a Haringey planning meeting in a final push to halt the Ramsey Court development.

The opposition relates to nine new homes the council plans to build in Ramsey Court. Of these, six would be flats located on a green space in Park Road, and three would be terraced houses, to be built on a parking area facing Barrington Road.

Locals have campaigned against the plans primarily due to the construction of the flats, which will involve the felling of nine mature trees and, they claim, the loss of a valued amenity.

Nick Kochan, a resident of nearby Harefield Road, said if the work went ahead it would be a huge blow for the area, “particularly given the COP26 findings”.

Residents of Ramsey Court and Harefield Road campaign against Haringey Council's housing plan - Credit: Polly Hancock

In a final attempt to sway the council’s decision, the residents have sent a letter to levelling up, housing and communities secretary Michael Gove, Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, and shadow foreign secretary and Tottenham MP David Lammy.

In the letter, Geoff Coast, a Ramsey Court Greenspace Protection Group member and biologist who sent it on behalf of those objecting, said they “have no trust in the process that is being followed by the council, and therefore ask you to intervene”.

The letter adds that residents want their concerns to be “taken into account”, so the decisions made at the forthcoming sub committee meeting do not “fly in the face of all the facts that have been presented”.

Two representatives from the residents' group will be speaking at the meeting, which Nick understands will take place on either February 7 or February 10.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for house building, placemaking and development, said: “The council is committed to delivering homes that provide tenants with a much-needed secure place to live at a genuinely affordable rent. We are determined to provide housing developments that improve biodiversity, enhance shared open spaces and ensure that existing residents benefit from these improvements.

“On this scheme, as is the case for all of our council house developments, changes have been made to the plans in direct response to issues raised by local residents.

“This includes improved green landscaping, including new hedges, additional seasonal planting as well as 20 new trees. As the development progresses, we will continue to respond to input from local residents.”